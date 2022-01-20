AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley makes big return, WALTER's name change trolled, Ladder Match challenge for major title

Welcome to the results for AEW Dynamite's January 19 episode. Wednesday's show was stacked in terms of matches and angles.

Former World Champion Jon Moxley made a highly anticipated return to the show, while another major star came back for completely different reasons. Adam Cole and Britt Baker competed in AEW as a couple for the first time against a popular act.

The House of Black made their tag team debut by successfully defeating Varsity Blondes while Sting and Darby Allin picked up yet another win against The Acclaimed. The Inner Circle saw further dissension within their ranks as well.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results for AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley makes his AEW return on Dynamite

The show opened with Jon Moxley making his long awaited return to All Elite Wrestling. The second-ever AEW World Champion got a massive reaction from the crowd as he picked up the microphone.

In typical fashion, the former WWE Champion used the f-word expletive to start his promo. He spoke about his demons haunting him and the inner scars he had been carrying. Scars he believed made him who he is.

He addressed the people who wrote him off and said that he doesn't run from his demons, he just beats the s**t out of them.

Jon Moxley thanked the fans for their support before announcing that he felt like he was truly free and raring to go. He claimed to have gone through hell and asked anyone in the AEW locker room to step up to him. He smashed the mic on the mat, picked up his jacket and walked back through the crowd.

Wardlow and MJF backstage vignette on Dynamite

MJF and Wardlow appeared in a pre-taped vignette, with the Salt of the Earth addressing CM Punk. He stated that the Second City Saint got away as a result of Wardlow's inexperience but Shawn Spears won't make the same mistake. To make matters worse for Wardlow, the former MLW star docked his pay, claiming he will increase it if the Pinnacle member wins the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander vs Adam Cole and Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite

The in-ring portion of the show started with a high profile mixed tag team match. Britt Baker stomped on Orange Cassidy's foot and showboated for a bit. However, this cost her as Kris Statlander got the early shots in.

The Doctor tagged in Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy took him out with a top rope crossbody. The former NXT Champion hit a Pump Kick but Cassidy responded with a huge DDT, forcing the Panama City Playboy to roll out of the ring to regroup.

Britt tried to interfere but Statlander caught her in a standing vertical suplex. Cassidy and Statlander proceeded to take out their opponents at ringside and embraced, but it proved costly as Baker and Cole hit simultaneous superkicks.

The show headed into its first picture in picture commercial as the heels took control of the match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Alan John