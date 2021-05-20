AEW Dynamite Results: Inner Circle answers Stadium Stampede challenge, The Young Bucks attacked by former WWE star

This week's AEW Dynamite was headlined by the tag team title match between The Young Bucks and Varsity Blondes. The NWA Women's Championship was also on the line with Serena Deeb squaring off against Red Velvet.

Among the other matches, Christian Cage was in action against Matt Sydal while Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were in tag team action against The Acclaimed. Former Olympian Anthony Ogogo was also in action this week as he faced Austin Gunn.

Christian Cage vs Matt Sydal kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite started with Christian Cage in singles action against Matt Sydal. Both men went for early pin attempts, which were unsuccessful.

The two AEW stars locked up and into the corner where the referee forced a break. Sydal then hit a moonsault off the middle rope. Christian caught him with a boot and sent him crashing.

Christian hit back with a series of strikes but Sydal replied with a Meteora. He then rolled up an attempted Spear by Christian but it wasn't enough to put him away. Christian got his knees up as Sydal went to his a standing twisting Senton. He then hit Killswitch to pin Sydal for the win.

Result: Christian Cage def. Matt Sydal

Grade: B

Ricky Starks came out after the match and addressed Christian and Matt Sydal. He said he had business to settle with the former WWE star and called out the rest of Team Taz. Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Hook attacked Christian and Sydal from behind.

Hangman Page came out with a drink in his hand, handed it to Starks, and got in the ring. Hangman fought off Brian Cage and Hobbs valiantly but Hook caught him with a chop block from behind. Cage then hit Hangman with a Powerbomb to close the segment on AEW Dynamite.

