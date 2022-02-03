AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk vs MJF, Paige Van Zant attacks former WWE personality, Hangman Page destroyed

We had a huge episode of AEW Dynamite tonight with the main event being the much-anticipated clash between CM Punk and MJF. Jon Moxley was also in action tonight against Wheeler Yuta of the Best Friends.

We also had Lance Archer taking out the AEW World Champion as well as Ruby Soho in action against Nyla Rose.

AEW Dynamite Results (2nd February 2022) - Jon Moxley vs Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta was accompanied to the ring by Orange Cassidy and Danhausen on AEW Dynamite.

Yuta went for a dropkick early but it was all Moxley in the opening stages after this. Moxley went for a splash in the corner but Wheeler dodged it. Moxley rolled out of the ring and hit Wheeer Yuta with a DDT on the apron. Back in the ring, Mox went for the Paradigm Shift but Yuta blocked it and hit a lariat on AEW Dynamite.

The Best Friends member then headed to the top rope and hit a splash for a two-count. The former AEW Champion locked in a Sleeper Hold and followed it up with a Lariat. Mox made short work of his opponent, hitting a Paradigm Shift for a quick victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Wheeler Yuta

Grade: B

As Moxley was celebrating his win, we saw Bryan Danielson enter the ring with a mic in hand. Danielson asked the fans if they wanted to see him and Moxley fight, getting a 'Yes' chant. Danielson said he wanted to Moxley fight and praised him for being a "new" Jon Moxley since he's come back.

Danielson said he'd watched Moxley since he was the AEW World Champion, adding that he was the best person to hold the belt. Danielson also added that with some support he'd still be AEW World Champion.

Bryan said that he felt that instead of fighting Moxley, they should be fighting together. Danielson added that he saw no reason why Hangman Page should be AEW World champion while someone dressed as a Dinosaur should be AEW Tag Team Champion.

Bryan Danielson added that they could run AEW together and added a list of young stars they could take under their wings including Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin.

Instead of forcing Moxley to make a decision right away, Bryan Danielson said he would let the former AEW Champion think it over.

Edited by Alan John