AEW Dynamite Results: Barbed-wire death match, Dark Order member turns heel, Injured star returns

Week 2 of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest was main-evented by a brutal barbed-wire deathmatch between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. The main event had a lot going on, including a popular Dark Order member turning heel. This week's show also featured the return of Jungle Boy and a whole lot more.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

Darby Allin vs. Brody King on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin charged at Brody King and hit him with a Shotgun Dropkick, sending him crashing out of the ring. Allin then went for a tope suicida, but King caught the former TNT Champion and tossed Allin into the barricade. King dominated the early part of the match and was in total control as we headed to the first commercial break.

King hit Allin with a Senton and continued to dominate the former TNT Champion, sending him crashing out of the ring with a chop. King followed Darby Allin out to ringside. Darby briefly took control of the match before it headed back into the ring. The former TNT Champion went for a splash in the corner, but King dodged it and hit back with strikes before missing a cannonball in the corner. Allin fought back with a Code Red for a two-count.

King locked the rear naked choke on the apron and let Darby drop to the floor. Allin managed to beat the 10-count but was hit with the Ganso Bomb as soon as he entered the ring, and that was enough to put Allin away.

Result: Brody King def. Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B+

Brody King locked in the chokehold on Darby Allin again after the match. Sting came out to save Darby Allin. This led to Malakai Black appearing out of nowhere and staring down Sting inside the ring.

King locked in the rear naked choke from behind as Black hit The Icon with the mist. Miro's music hit, and he came out as the segment ended.

Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Moxley and Trent started things off. The world champion with a belly-to-back takedown. He took control of the match for his team and tagged Yuta in. Chuck Taylor also tagged in.

Wheeler and Taylor briefly went back and forth until Yuta hit a nasty chop. Trent tagged in and charged at Yuta, taking him down. Both traded stories, with Trent coming out on top and having to be restrained by his own partner.

Yuta took Chuckie T down with an elbow strike before Trent knocked him down again, forcing the ROH Pure Champion to roll out of the ring. Chuck Taylor laid into Yuta at ringside until Moxley chased him away.

Best Friends isolated Wheeler Yuta and continued to dominate during the ad break. Moley finally tagged in and cleared house. He tossed Chuckie T into the announcer's table before hitting Trent with a cutter in the middle of the ring.

He then stomped a mudhole into Trent and tagged in Wheeler Yuta, Chuckie T got back in the ring and planted Moxley in the corner. Wheeler Yuta was then hit with a double piledriver but somehow kicked out. Yuta pushed Trent onto Chuckie T, knocking the latter off the apron. Trent then hit Yuta with the Strong Zero, but Moxley broke up the ensuing cover.

Chuck Taylor tagged back in, and Yuta tried to put him to sleep. Taylor suplexed Yuta, who then rolled Chuck Taylor up for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta def. Best Friends

MATCH RATING: B+

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were out next for a championship celebration, with rapper Kevin Gates in the front row. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupted, trying to get Gates to sign their petition. Gates ended up striking Nese in the face before Swerve tossed the celebration cake into Sterling's face.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blondes on AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus started things off for his team and basically destroyed Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison single-handedly. He chokeslammed Pillman before chokeslamming Garrison into Pillman. Christian then tagged in and got the pin for the win.

Result: Christian Cage and Luchasaurus def. Varsity Blondes on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: N/A

Jungle Boy's music hit after the match! He came out with a steel chair. Christian sent Luchasaurus to stop Jungle Boy, but he stepped aside. Jungle Boy then chased Christian out of the arena.

Ricky Starks vs. Cole Karter on AEW Dynamite [for the FTW Championship]

Former WWE star Two Dimes made his AEW Dynamite debut as Cole Karter, answering Ricky Starks' FTW Championship. The FTW Champion with a terrific start, striking Kartker in the corner before hitting a splash in the corner.

Karter hit back with a dropkick before connecting with a boot to the jaw. The former WWE star then knocked Starks off the apron as we cut to a commercial break. Starks continued to with strikes in the corner before walking the top rope and drove his elbow into Karter's head.

Back from commercial, Karter caught Starks with a rising knee strike. Karter went for a 450 Splash but missed. Starks took advantage almost immediately and cut down Karter with a Spear to pick up the win.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Cole Karter

MATCH RATING: B-

Ricky Starks issued another open challenge for the FTW Championship. Danhausen answered, but Starks pushed the match back to next week.

FTR address their match at ROH Death Before Dishonor on AEW Dynamite

Dash Wilder addressed their match against The Briscoes and said that they wouldn't take their titles from them and would have to pry it from their cold dead hands. D

ax Harwood then revealed a touch story about his eight-year-old daughter who had overcome a hole in her heart. Harwood promised to fight as hard as his daughter at the pay-per-view and promised to bring the titles back home.

Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan vs. Athena and Willow on AEW Dynamite

The Baddies came out with hip hop legend Jermaine Dupri. Stokely Hathaway also announced that Kris Statlander was banned from ringside.

Kiera Hogan and Athena started things off for their respective teams. Athena took Hogan down with a right hand. Willow tagged in but was taken down by Hogan. Hogan missed a dropkick, and Willow tagged out before bodyslamming Athena onto the former IMPACT star.

Hogan rolled out to ringside, and Willow took down both the baddies with a senton. Athena followed it with a crossbody from the top rope out to ringside.

Back in the ring, Hogan hit a running boot in the corner but only got a two-count. Willow tagged in but was all over Hogan, hitting her with a spinebuster. Jade came in and broke up the cover before tossing Willow out of the ring.

Athena and Jade now faced off inside the ring. Jade with a boot to the head, but Athena hit back with a Meteora. Athena then powerbombed Hogan onto the apron. As Athena was distracted by Stokely Hathaway, Jade booted her into the steel steps. Jade tagged in but was almost rolled up by Willow. Jade then hit the Jaded to pick up the win.

Result: Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan def. Athena and Willow

MATCH RATING: B

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston grabbed the mic covered in barbed wire from Justin Roberts and immediately charged at Jericho. The Painmaker was busted open almost immediately. Jericho hit back with the ring bell. Jericho tried to drive Kingston into a table covered in barbed wire, but the latter reversed it.

Back in the ring, Eddie continued to drive his right hand into Jericho before tossing him into a bunch of barbed wired tied to the ropes. Kingston grabbed a steel chair covered in barbed wire and drove it across Jericho's back. The Painmaker hit back with a hurricanrana from the top rope, followed by a backdrop into a table covered in barbed wire.

Both men were covered in blood by now. Kingston hit Jericho with a suplex through a table covered in barbed wire from the apron to the floor. Tay Conti ran out and assaulted Ruby Soho, who had the keys to the shark cage. Tay's former friend Anna Jay came out to stop her and ended up taking out Soho and sending her face-first into the ring post.

Anna Jay brought down the shark cage as Tay Conti opened the door. The JAS hit the ring and assaulted Eddie Kingston. The BCC and Ortiz ran out to even the odds. Kingston hit Jericho with an Exploder Suplex through a barbed wire table, but Jericho managed to kick out.

Jericho went for a Lionsault, but Eddie tosses the barbed wire chair at him. Eddie then wrapped some wire around Jericho and put him in the stretch. Sammy Guevara came out to even the odds and proved to be the difference maker. Jericho hit Kingston with the Judas Effect with barbed wire around his arm, and it was enough to put Eddie away.

Result: Chris Jericho def. Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: A

Jericho and Guevara tried to inflict further punishment on Eddie after the match on AEW Dynamite, but he turned the tables. After taking Sammy out, Eddie tossed Jericho of the apron into a structure of barbed wire.

