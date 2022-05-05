AEW Dynamite Results: Former RAW Superstar debuts; House of Black teases new recruit; MJF announces major segment (May 4th, 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite had a stacked card featuring plenty of stars in action. Jeff Hardy wrestled his first singles match in the company against Bobby Fish in the Owen Hart Tournament qualifier.

Apart from that, ROH Champion Deonna Purrazzo made her much-anticipated AEW debut when she defended her title against Mercedes Martinez. Plus, a mystery opponent handpicked by MJF showed up on AEW Dynamite for a battle against Wardlow.

Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite

Fish and Hardy started things on AEW Dynamite with some back-and-forth reversals, with the crowd firmly cheering for the latter. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Bobby Fish hit the Dragonscrew on Jeff Hardy. During the commercial break, the former NXT star continued to assert his dominance.

Fish next hit a Backdrop Suplex on The Charismatic Enigma for a two count. Jeff Hardy finally found an opening in the match when he hit a couple of Lariats and a Manhattan Drop for a nearfall. The former WWE Champion took to the top rope, but Fish recovered in time to also go to the top rope, from where he hit a supersplex on Jeff Hardy for a two count.

Fish quickly reversed it into an Armbar, but Hardy managed to break out of it. Moments later, Jeff yet again went for the Swanton Bomb and, this time, successfully connected it to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, The Young Bucks came out and entered the ring, where they had a staredown with Jeff and Matt Hardy before shifting their attention to Bobby Fish.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Angelico and The Butcher & The Blade on AEW Dynamite

The match on AEW Dynamite started with both sides quickly coming to blows. The BCC promptly gained control of the bout as they outsmarted their opponents through technical superiority. However, once The Butcher was tagged in, he began manhandling Wheeler Yuta thanks to his size advantage.

Yuta hit a German suplex on The Butcher as we came back from the commercial break, allowing him to tag in Jon Moxley. The former AEW Champion rolled outside the ring, where he tossed The Blade all over the place before bringing him back in the ring, before hitting a Cutter.

The American Dragon was next as he hit a dropkick on Angelico, after which all three members of the Blackpool Combat Club applied their submission maneuvers to secure another relatively easy win.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade on AEW Dynamite.

Grade: B

Backstage, AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express interrupted Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, saying they loved the idea of defending their titles against them. Jungle Boy then laid down another challenge to Starks for his FTW Championship, with the latter agreeing to the match at next week's show.

In another backstage segment, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland made their intentions to have a rematch against Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs clear.

Wardlow vs. William Morrissey on AEW Dynamite

Morrissey and Wardlow began the match on AEW Dynamite with both performers hitting back-and-forth moves on each other. The former WWE star hit a brutal boot on Mr. Mayhem, forcing him to roll out of the ring.

On the outside, William Morrissey continued to attack his opponent, laying down on Wardlow.

Back in the ring, Wardlow fought back by hitting a series of punches on Morrisey, but the latter again took him down with a slam. Moments later, the former Pinnacle member took to the top rope, from where he hit a picture-perfect moonsault. Wardlow followed this up by hitting a powerbomb to secure the win.

Wardlow defeated William Morrissey

Grade: B -

Post-match, Wardlow attacked security, refusing to be handcuffed again. He even picked up a security member and powerbombed him to the outside.

Mr. Mayhem then took the mic and clarified that he wanted MJF to release him from his contract with The Pinnacle. The Salt of the Earth responded that he would give Wardlow a match against him, but there would be certain conditions, which he would reveal next on Dynamite from Long Island, New York, during the contract signing.

Backstage, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter traded barbs with Ruby Soho and Toni Storm ahead of their match on this week's AEW Rampage.

In an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, AEW World Champion Hangman Page stated that his match against CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022 wouldn't be respectful. Instead, Hangman Page said he would destroy The Second City Saint at the upcoming pay-per-view.

He added that The Straight Edge Superstar wasn't in the arena today and was probably shooting a TV show. Hangman Page vowed to embarrass CM Punk during the title match at the May 29th show from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a backstage segment, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, alongside Satnam Singh, revealed that Lethal would compete against Konosuke Takeshita at this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

Santana vs. Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

The Proud & Powerful member attacked Jericho even before the match started on AEW Dynamite. The two performers soon began brawling on the outside. After a few moments, Chris Jericho and Santana finally entered the ring, where the match officially started.

However, JAS members distracted Santana, allowing Le Champion to capitalize during the commercial break.

Back on the live broadcast, Jericho attempted a splash from the top rope, but Santana countered by hitting a dropkick. The former IMPACT Wrestling star then hit Three Amigos on Chris Jericho, after which he went to the top rope.

Jericho followed him to the top, where Santana hit a headbutt on him, followed by a Frog Splash for a close count. Moments later, the former AEW Champion locked in the Walls of Jericho on Santana, but the latter managed to reach the ropes. Both performers then traded brutal chops on each other.

Next, Santana hit a Cutter out of nowhere for another two count. The Proud and Powerful member hit a Discus Lariat on Chris Jericho despite a distraction from the outside.

Just as he was about to execute his finisher, JAS again distracted Santana, allowing Jericho to hit a low blow, followed by the Judas Effect for the win.

Chris Jericho defeated Santana on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B +

Post-match, JAS took out Santana and Ortiz, with Eddie Kingston not around due to a fireball attack on him last week.

Backstage, ROH Pure Champion Samoa Joe warned Jay Lethal, vowing to confront him at this week's AEW Rampage.

In another backstage segment, Gunn Club gifted The Acclaimed a pair of scissors after Max Caster and Anthony Bowens teased an alliance between the two sides last week.

House of Black attacks Varsity Blonds on AEW Dynamite.

Brian Pillman Jr. spoke about House of Black infecting the mind of his and Griff Garrison's ally, Julia Hart. The Varsity Blondes member then thanked John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens coach and his father's best friend, for always being on his side.

The House of Black soon came out and began decimating Varsity Blonds on AEW Dynamite. Malakai Black soon looked Julia Hart straight into the eye. House of Black handed her a steel chair to attack Brian Pillman Jr., but Hart couldn't. This forced Black to remove her eye patch.

However, Death Triangle soon interrupted the segment, forcing House of Black to flee.

Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite

The Death Triangle member hit a jaw-dropping splash on the outside on Martin in the opening seconds of the match on AEW Dynamite. During the commercial break, Dante Martin found his way back into the bout as he executed a picture-perfect Top Rope Suicida on Rey Fenix on the outside.

Back to the live broadcast, Martin hit a crossbody dive on Fenix for a close count. Next, Rey Fenix hit a Hurricanrana on Dante Martin, then an elevated Cutter for another close pinfall attempt. Moments later, Martin hit a superkick on Rey Fenix, after which he went to the top rope.

Fenix followed Martin from where they both landed on their feet, leaving the fans stunned. The Top Flight member then hit a Poisonrana on Fenix, but the latter soon recovered and hit his finisher to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament.

Rey Fenix defeated Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A -

Backstage, Darby Allin and Sting addressed the former's upcoming match against Jeff Hardy in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa delivered a promo on the entrance ramp, talking about her journey in the promotion and calling out the number one ranked Serena Deeb. Soon, Deeb, the upcoming challenger for Rosa's title, stated that for the AEW women's division to become the best in the world, she needed to win the title.

Deeb vowed that La Mera Mera would have the shortest reign as she intends to win the title at Double or Nothing 2022.

Backstage, Dark Order's John Silver hyped his match against CM Punk, which emanates next week from the former's hometown of Long Island, New York.

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Mercedes Martinez for ROH Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite

Purrazzo and Martinez traded some quick reversals in the opening moments of this title match on AEW Dynamite. During the commercial break, Mercedes Martinez hit a Spear on Deonna Purrazzo on the ring apron.

The action soon spilled to the outside, where Martinez and Purrazzo began trading elbow shots. The ROH Women's Champion sent the former RAW Superstar face-first into the ring post. Back inside the ring, Martinez hit a backdrop on Deonna Purrazzo, following it up with a boot for a close count.

Moments later, Purrazzo attempted to lock in her opponent in a Fujiwara Armbar, but Mercedes Martinez managed to break out of it. Next, Mercedes applied the Dragon Sleeper on Deonna Purrazzo, forcing her to tap out.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Deonna Purrazzo

Grade: B

This week's AEW Dynamite had developments in terms of storylines as we head to Double or Nothing. Rey Fenix and Dante Martin stole the show with their high-flying contest. Plus, despite losing, William Morrissey and Deonna Purrazzo had impressive debut outings.

Episode Rating: B

