AEW Dynamite Results: Big title change, Popular faction reunites, Bryan Danielson faces former WWE star

Saturday Night Dynamite did not disappoint as AEW presented a stacked card main-evented by Bryan Danielson faced former WWE NXT star Bobby Fish. We also saw Malakai Black in action against Dante Martin, The Super Kliq taking on members of The Dark Order, and several other big matches.

Also on the show, Andrade brought in masked friends to take on Penta and Fenix for the AAA Tag Team titles, who turned out to be two wrestlers very well known to AEW fans.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results:

Malakai Black vs Dante Martin kicked off AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black dominated the early stages of the match. Dante Martin tried to lock in a headlock. Black, in turn, went to take Dante Martin down but he was too quick and broke free. Martin hit a dropkick, sending Malakai Black crashing out to ringside. Martin went for a dive but was cut off by Malakai.

Back in the ring, Black hit a powerbomb which he transitioned into a single-leg Crab. Dante Martin still had fight left in him and he crawled over and grabbed the bottom rope.

Black honed in on Martin's leg, trying to ground him with repeated strikes. He then locked in a kneebar but Dante Martin broke the hold.

Dante then rolled Malakai Black up for a two-count. He then hit a poisonrana forcing Malakai out to ringside.

Back in the ring, Dante went for a spectacular double moonsault but couldn't connect. Martin and Black traded strikes before Black hit a Meteora followed by a German Suplex for a near fall.

Dante was soon back on top connecting with his moonsault for a two count. He then went to hit a springboard but Malakai caught him with the spinning heel kick and pinned him.

Result: Malakai Black def. Dante Martin

Grade: B+

