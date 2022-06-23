AEW Dynamite Results: Bryan Danielson makes a big announcement, Kazuchika Okada debuts, Christian destroys Jungle Boy in verbal tirade

This week's AEW Dynamite built up the Forbidden Door pay-per-view with a number of announcements. We also had Bryan Danielson making a major announcement which turned out to be quite bittersweet.

We also had Kazuchika Okada making his first appearance in AEW and a whole lot more.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Bryan Danielson opened AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson opened this week's AEW Dynamite. He had some bad news for the fans and some good news. Danielson said that he had been set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, but he was neither cleared to return this Sunday nor was he cleared to take part in Blood N' Guts.

However, The American Dragon said that he did have the perfect replacement for himself for Blood N' Guts, but it would only be revealed at Forbidden Door. Zack Sabre Jr.'s music hit, and the two men stared each other down.

Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice vs. United Empire on AEW Dynamite

Rocky Romero and Kyle Fletcher started things off. Romero had the upper hand, and he tagged Trent in. Trent took down Fletcher with a clothesline before Mark Davis tagged in.

Trent laid in with rights and lefts, but Davis hit a big boot. The former hit back with a suplex and tagged Orange Cassidy in. Cassidy sidestepped Davis and hit him with a dropkick.

Trent was back in soon. Davis tagged Will Ospreay in. Ospreay hit a spinning backbreaker for a two-count before Kyle Fletcher tagged back in and logged in a single-leg crab.

Orange Cassidy tagged in again, and it was him up against both Fletcher and Davis. Double hurricanrana by Cassidy before he hit Fletcher with a DDT. Orange, Trent, and Rocky Romero all hit dives out to ringside. Orange followed it up with a splash to Ospreay for a two-count. Ospreay went to suple Orange Cassidy, but he reversed it into a Stundog Millionaire.

Mark Davis and Rocky Romero tagged in. Fletcher and Romero hit Romero with a double-team powerbomb for a nearfall. Romero kicked out and hit a Sliced Bread as things broke down. Roppongi Vice with a double knee strike on Kyle Fletcher.

Trent went to hit a Strong Zero, but Ospreay stopped him on his tracks. He then went for a Sasuke Special out at ringside, but Orange casually avoided it. Romero then wiped Ospreay out. Orange Cassidy then hit Kyle Fletcher with the Orange Punch to pick up the win.

Result: Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice def. United Empire on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Jay Lethal calls out Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite

Sonjay Dutt was backstage with Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Dutt said Singh's in-ring debut couldn't have gone any better and added that it was time to celebrate.

Lethal then called out Samoa Joe, who hasn't been on AEW television in the last few weeks. Lethal said Joe needed to tape his shoulder and come back to work so Lethal could win the ROH TV title from him.

Christian Cage explains why he attacked Jungle Boy last week

Christian Cage came down to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Fans in attendance were vocal in their displeasure with his actions last week. Cage ran down the fans in Milwaukee before getting to the heart of the matter.

He said that after Jungle Boy eliminated him from the Casino Battle Royale last year, he had to get his revenge. Christian then ran down the fans on social media, saying that they gave their irrelevant opinions on a business they didn't know anything about.

Christian Cage then said that he hadn't come to AEW to help the younger generation, he had come to make money and line his pockets, and he had made easy money for a while managing Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Christian added that he didn't need to hear anything from those in the back who weren't at his level.

He said they needed to have legendary matches that were talked about a few weeks after it happened or matches that were so good that pay-per-views were named after it.

We also got footage of Christian Cage's interaction with Jungle Boy's mother and sister after his attack last week. He then emphasized that he didn't want to be Jungle Boy's father or father figure, adding that his father had passed away.

Luchasaurus then headed down to the ring and started to choke Christian, who implored him to stop, saying that he had something to discuss in private.

Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro [All Atlantic Championship qualifier]

The match started with Malakai Black and Penta going back and forth. Penta hit a backstabber in the corner before action briefly spilled out to ringside. Back in the ring, Malakai landed a boot to the head, but Penta hit an overhead suplex into the corner. Penta hit a cutter for a nearfall and came close to winning on a couple of occasions.

Malakai Black was still in the match and waiting for a chance to strike. When Penta let his guard down, Black struck him with a boot across the head to pick up the win.

Result: Malakai Black def. Penta on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B-

PAC came down to the ring after the match and stared down Malakai Black. Miro appeared on the screen and said that he would redeem both bastards and pagans when the time came.

Silas Young vs. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Two-time ROH TV Champion Silas Young made his AEW debut against Hangman Page. Both men traded strikes early on before Hangman Page took Young Down with a clothesline at ringside.

Page then headed to the top rope and hit an Orihara Moonsault off it, wiping out Young. Hangman went to set up the Buckshot Lariat, but Young rolled out from under the bottom rope.

Hangman went for an inside cradle, but Young kicked out at two and hit a twisting neckbreaker of his own. Both men were perched precariously on the top rope after this as Hangman Page hit a superplex.

Hangman headed to the top rope again and took Young down with a flying elbow strike. He shook off more offense from Young and took him down with a clothesline. Page then hit the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Result: Hangman Page def. Silas Young on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B+

Adam Cole took the mic after the match, but Jay White's music hit, and he interrupted Cole. He said that he couldn't defend his title against Cole at Forbidden Door because The Panama City Playboy had already lost to Hangman twice. White then walked down to the ring and came to blows with Hangman Page.

Hangman Page set up the Buckshot Lariat, but Adam Cole hit him with a low blow to take him out. As Cole was about to smash Hangman with the IWGP World title belt, Kazuchika Okada's music hit, and The Rainmaker came down to the ring. Okada and Page cleared the ring together.

The IWGP World Championship match with now be a fatal-four-way featuring White, Page, Cole, and Okada.

Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose) vs. Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Marina Shafir grabbed Storm's leg and went for a takedown. Storm blocked it but was forced back into the ropes. She hit a low dropkick, but Shafir quickly took her down with a boot. Storm was forced to roll out to ringside, where Nyla Rose hit her with a senton.

Back in the ring, Marina was in control at this point. She hit Storm with a German suplex before briefly locked in a submission hold. The match spilled to the outside again as Marina sent Toni Storm head-first into the side of the ring.

Marina set Toni Storm up against the steel steps and went to hit a running boot. Storm sidestepped her and hit a tornado DDT off the steps. Back in the ring, Toni Storm rolled up Marina Shafir for the win.

Result: Toni Storm def. Marina Shafir on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING: B

Chris Jericho and Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Lance Archer made a dominant start to the match. Archer's size and power proved to be a massive advantage for the heel team. He wiped Moxley out early on, leaving the heels in total control. Archer and Jericho traded tags and isolated Mox in their corner, leaving Tanahashi helpless on the apron.

Following the break, Tanahashi finally tagged in. He was all over Chris Jericho, getting an early two-count. Jericho went for the Walls of Jericho. Archer and Moxley continued to brawl at ringside as Jericho and Tanahashi traded right hands in the middle of the ring.

Tanahashi went to hit the High Fly Flow, but Jericho countered and locked in the Walls. Tanahashi refused to submit, and Mox broke the hold with a cutter. Tanahashi took Archer down with a Slingblade. Archer went to hit the Blackout, but Moxley planted him with the Paradigm Shift. Tanahashi then hit the High Fly Flow and pinned Archer for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chris Jericho and Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite

MATCH RATING B+

Eddie Kingston ran down to the ring after the match to attack Chris Jericho. Sammy Guevara got involved as Wheeler Yuta came to help. Minoru Suzuki and Shota Umino also ran down to ringside as more members of the JAS ran down to ringside as things broke down.

Meanwhile, inside the ring, Moxley and Tanahashi faced off ahead of their title match as chaos continued to reign at ringside.

