AEW Dynamite Results (March 24th, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite didn't disappoint, although it was hardly comparable to last week's show where we got the brutal Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker.

This week's Dynamite was headlined by a TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and John Silver. Kenny Omega was also in action this week in a non-title match. The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros. were also on this week's show.

Kenny Omega vs Matt Sydal kicked off AEW Dynamite

The AEW World Champion was in action to kick off the show as he faced Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Don Callis was on commentary for this one. Sydal was accompanied by his brother Mike Sydal who was at ringside.

The match started at a frantic pace with both men going back and forth. Omega hit an early powerslam before eating a knee strike. The action soon spilled out to ringside, where Omega hit a suplex on the floor. Back inside the ring, the AEW World Champion went to hit a powerbomb, but Sydal reversed it and hit back with a spinning heel kick. He followed it up with a brainbuster for a two-count.

Sydal looked set to head to the top rope again but Omega had it scouted. The former WWE Superstar crashed into the mat and Omega followed it up with his patented snap dragon suplex. Sydal kicked out at two and headed to the top rope. He went for a Meteora but Omega caught him and hit a Buckle Bomb for a nearfall. The champion followed it with a V-Trigger.

Matt Sydal regrouped and headed to the top rope again. However, it once again proved to be a crutch as the move backfired. Omega shook the rope and Sydal lost his footing, landing in a heap. Omega finished Sydal off with a V-Trigger followed by the One Winged Angel.

Kenny Omega def. Matt Sydal

MATCH RATING: B

1 / 6 NEXT