AEW Dynamite Results: Darby Allin returns, Jericho and MJF brutalize Papa Buck 

The first AEW Dynamite after the announcement of Paul Wright, aka, Big Show's blockbuster signing with the company had several matches on the card. Former AEW Champion Jon Moxley took on Ryan Nemeth in a one-on-one bout. In the women's eliminator tournament, Dr. Britt Baker squared off against Nyla Rose. Apart from this, Hangman Page collided against Isiah Kaissdy, after he was taken down by the Private Party member last week. Lance Archer and Rey Fenix also battled it out to find a place in the Face of the Ladder match at AEW Revolution.

Jon Moxley vs Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley came out on AEW Dynamite to the ring for his match against Ryan Nemeth. The commentators hyped-up the signing with Paul Wight with the company and said more details would be revealed later in the show. Nemeth was already present in the ring, and the match began with Moxley striking Nemeth's chest with a brutal attack. The former AEW Champion wasted no time getting into the thick of the action.

Nemeth finally found some offense of his own by hitting Moxley's midsection with a flurry of kicks, but Moxley found his way back. A dropkick from Nemeth failed to give him the required momentum as Moxley quickly took him down with the Paradigm Shift to pick up the relatively easy victory on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley

Grade: B

Post-match, Moxley brought a chair into the ring, sat on it, and began speaking. Moxley said he'll have to everything in his power at AEW Revolution to beat AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Moxley said he's an addict of the ring and loved to sweat it out day in and day out inside the squared circle. He further said the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch is irresistible to him and he can't wait to get inside the ring against Omega.

In a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix are interviewed about their chemistry as a tag team, but Fenix said Archer is the worst tag team partner ever. It angers Archer and the two started brawling, though it's visible it's more in the fun vein.

In another backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks were with their parents clicking pictures. Seems like we'll have a [ay-off for Jericho's dig on Bucks's father on last week's Dynamite.