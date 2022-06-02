AEW Dynamite Results: Former champion returns, MJF calls Tony Khan a "mark" and demands to be fired, Hiroshi Tanahashi debuts

AEW Dynamite kicked off with new world champion CM Punk coming out. He was joined by FTR as they faced Max Caster, Austin and Colten Gunn in trios action.

Cash Wheeler started the match strong for his team. He went back and forth with Colten Gunn early, forcing the latter to tag out. Max Caster came in as the legal man, but Wheeler had him in a hammerlock and tagged the new AEW World Champion in.

CM Punk was only in briefly and tagged Dax Harwood in while Austin Gunn tagged in for his team. Billy Gunn caught Harwood with a big right hand from ringside, with Austin getting a two-count off it. Harwood sent Austin crashing out of the ring and went to make a tag. Punk and Wheeler were pulled off the apron as Austin and Colten Gunn double-teamed Harwood.

Back from the break, CM Punk tagged in. He went after both Gunns before booting Max Caster off the apron. Punk then hit Austin Gunn with a flying elbow drop. Billy Gunn got on the apron at this point as Austin rolled Punk up. He kicked out at one and powerbombed Austin Gunn onto his father. Punk then hit the GTS and FTR followed it up with the Big Rig for the win.

Result: FTR and CM Punk def. Gunn Club and Max Caster

CM Punk cut a post-match promo talking about the mistakes he had made in his career, which led him down this path to winning the AEW World Championship. Dax Harwood also cut a short promo.

Punk then took the mic and commented on the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, asking who was in the back. Hiroshi Tanahashi's music hit and he came out.

MJF takes multiple shots at Tony Khan and asks to be fired on AEW Dynamite

MJF was out next and said that he was in a lot of pain after Double or Nothing. The Salt of the Earth sent a warning to Tony Khan, saying that there were many important executives in the building to watch the show and it would be a shame if something went wrong.

MJF said that when AEW started, it was 'all friends wrestling', but he had to earn his way to the top and still got no respect. He added that everything he touched turned to gold. He added that he was done with AEW and added that the fans were marks who didn't know anything.

MJF said that for a long time, fans didn't rate him in the ring, but he was actually the best in the world. He made fans feel things without taking unnecessary risks.

MJF then took shots at Tony Khan. He said that instead of paying him more money, he was busy signing ex-WWE stars who couldn't lace MJF's boots. He then looked into the camera and implored Tony Khan to fire him and called the AEW President a mark.

Johnny Elite vs. Miro on AEW Dynamite

Johnny Elite was out next and he laid out an open challenge to anyone in AEW. It was answered by Miro, who was making his All Elite Wrestling return.

As the bell rang, Miro took Johnny Elite off his feet with a clothesline and followed it up with rights and lefts in the corner. Miro was all over Elite with multiple vertical suplexes. Elite went for a crossbody, but Miro caught him in midair and hit a bodyslam.

Johnny Elite finally got in some offense of his own, hitting a boot followed by a standing moonsault, but Miro kicked out at one. The latter then took Elite down with a boot to the face before locking in the Game Over for a big win on his return.

Result: Miro def. Johnny Elite

Eddie Kingston confronts Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

The Jericho Appreciation Society was out next. They gloated about winning the match before Chris Jericho called out Eddie Kingston for his unhinged moment at Double or Nothing, where he came down to the ring with a gas can and tried to light him on fire.

Kingston then came out with William Regal. The WWE legend announced that Kingston wanted a Blood and Guts match. Jericho refused the offer and sent Matt Minard, Angelo Parker and Jake Hager after Kingston. Ortiz blindsided Jericho with a madball and cut a lock of his hair out.

The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo vs. Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

Jungle Boy started things off for his team, tagging in Christian Cage early on. They double-teamed Bobby Fish before Matt Hardy tagged in. Christian hit Matt Jackson with a flying elbow drop as Jungle Boy hit Fish with a hurricanrana from the apron to ringside. Bodies were flying everywhere at this point as we cut to a commercial break.

Great teamwork from Undisputed Elite as Hikuleo came in. He was all over Christian Cage. The Young Bucks then tagged in and went for a double superkick. Christian dodged and hit a double reverse DDT before tagging in Luchasaurus. The big man took the fight to the Undisputed Elite, clearing the ring.

He went for a chokeslam on Nick Jackson but was caught with a boot to the head. Luchasaurus then drove Nick head-first into the mat. Hikuleo tagged in again and both men went down with simultaneous clotheslines.

Darby Allin tagged in and went after O'Reilly and Fish. Hikuleo charged at Allin but went crashing out of the ring and looked like he landed on his head. O'Reilly and Fish then took out Darby Allin at ringside.

Things broke down again as The Young Bucks took out both Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. reDRagon took out Matt Hardy with the High/Low before The Bucks pinned Jungle Boy after hitting a Meltzer Driver.

Result: The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo def. Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express

Tony Schiavone interviews Athena on AEW Dynamite

Athena was out next to make her first AEW Dynamite appearance, joining Tony Schiavone on the entrance ramp. She was soon interrupted by Jade Cargill and her baddies, as well as Cargill's new publicist, Stokely Hathaway.

Jade Cargill refused to give Athena her title shot and things broke down quickly as Anna Jay and Kris Statlander also made their way out to the entrance ramp. Security and referees quickly made their way out before the situation escalated.

Wardlow vs. JD Drake

Wardlow immediately took JD Drake down with a clothesline followed by repeated shoulder thrusts in the corner. He followed it up with a modified bodyslam before hitting his first powerbomb on the night. Mr. Mayhem followed it up with a second to pick up a quick win in his first official AEW match.

Result: Wardlow def. JD Drake

Mark Sterling came out after the match, surrounded by security. He then said that he was suing Wardlow for attacking security in recent weeks. Wardlow responded by powerbombing the security guy who had served him the notice.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker kicked things off for their respective teams. The heels dominated the match early on. Jamie Hayter's power advantage proved to be the difference in the initial stages of the match.

Ruby Soho looked to be isolated and in a precarious position, but she managed to tag Storm in. She hit Hayter with a high-angle German Suplex followed by a running knee in the corner. Hayter hit back with a DDT out to the floor before Soho took her out with a crossbody.

Back in the ring, Toni Storm planted Jamie Hayter before tagging Ruby Soho in. Hayter blocked Soho's backheel trip and took her down. Hayter tagged out. Ruby Soho tried to roll Baker up, but she kicked out.

Soho followed up with the No Future. Baker then tried to lock in the Lockjaw. She then tried a roll-up but only got a two-count. Ruby Soho then hit Britt Baker with the Destination Unknown to pick up the win.

Result: Toni Storm and Ruby Soho def. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter wasn't happy with the loss. She took Britt Baker's Owen Hart Cup belt and took out both Storm and Soho.

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia - AEW Dynamite main event

Jon Moxley was clearly upset with how things went down at Double or Nothing and he was all over Daniel Garcia as this match started. The match quickly spilled out to ringside as Garcia whipped Moxley into the steel stairs, busting him open. Garcia had Moxley's leg trapped under the steel steps and continued laying into the former AEW World Champion.

Back in the ring, Garcia was in control at this point as he hit Moxley with a suplex off the top rope. Out at ringside again, Moxley hit Garcia with a release suplex onto the sides of the steel steps. The two men headed back into the ring.

Garcia tried to lock in a submission before both men traded German suplexes. He then hit a piledriver for a nearfall. He followed it up with a Sharpshooter, but Moxley reversed it. Both men traded strikes before heading out to ringside again as Moxley sent Garcia crashing through the announcer's table.

Chris Jericho ran down to ringside from the commentary desk, but Eddie Kingston stopped him from getting involved. Moxley hit Garcia with a Paradigm Shift before locking in the Bulldog Choke for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Daniel Garcia

Jon Moxley took the mic after the match and said that he was ready to join Eddie Kingston's team in the Blood and Guts match.

