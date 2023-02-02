AEW Dynamite Results: Released WWE Superstar debuts; Jon Moxley and Hangman Page finish trilogy; two massive returns

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show features six matches, including 2 title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley attacked Hangman Page before the match even started. They battled through the crowd before Moxley applied a figure-four leglock on the floor. The BCC member then targeted Page's leg and wrapped a steel chair around it. But the latter escaped and threw the weapon back at Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence was busted open at this stage.

The match officially started. Both men traded strikes before Moxley applied a submission move on Page, targeting his legs. The Cowboy retaliated with a German Suplex. Hangman Page was in control, and he hit a fallaway slam before Moxley responded with a lariat on the apron.

Jon Moxley choked Page on the apron, but the latter picked him up and dropped him on the steel ring post. The action again spilled to the ringside area. Back inside the squared circle, Page looked for stomps, but Moxley saw it coming and stopped him. Both men were on the middle ropes before Page hit an avalanche death valley driver for a two-count.

Hangman Page told Jon Moxley to stay down, but he responded with right hands and followed it up with a cutter. After a back-and-forth, Moxley dropped Page with a suplex for a two-count and followed it up with stomps. He then applied the juji gatame before Page just reached the ropes.

The two stars battled at ringside, and The Cowboy dropped Moxley on the table before hitting a reverse piledriver for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Hangman Page hit a Tombstone Piledriver and followed it up with a Buckshot Lariat for a two-count. He then applied the bulldog choke; however, Jon Moxley reversed it and picked up a pinfall victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, the two men wanted to battle more, but the Blackpool Combat Club members came in to separate them. Hangman Page walked away as Moxley celebrated his hard-fought win on Dynamite in his hometown.

The Acclaimed vs. Truth Magnus and Turbo Floyd on AEW Dynamite

Truth Magnus and Turbo Floyd mocked The Acclaimed's scissoring pose before the match started, but the champions took them. After a quick beatdown, Anthony Bowens hit the Arrival, and Max Caster followed it with the Mic Drop for a squash victory.

Result: The Acclaimed win on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, The Gunns came out to the ring and challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. After asking the live audience, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster rejected the challenge.

The two teams then squared off in the ring before Billy Gunn separated them. He looked fed up and walked away before Austin Gunn berated him. Billy Gunn charged back to the ring and accepted the challenge on The Acclaimed's behalf.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

The two exchanged heavy strikes before Konosuke Takeshita hit a pump kick to take Brian Cage down. He then hit a top suicida before Cage recovered and powerbombed him at the ringside area.

The Machine looked for another powerbomb, but the two stars exchanged strikes instead. Takeshita then hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two-count on Cage. The latter got the advantage after hitting a superplex and stopped Takeshita's brief offense during this phase of the match.

Takeshita looked to hit a knee strike, but Cage dodged and hit a 619 instead. He then hit a German Suplex and got a two-count. Cage looked to hit a powerbomb, but Takeshita reversed it and hit a dropkick to make a comeback. He then took down Cage with a lariat and hit a stalling German suplex for another two-count.

He then reversed Brian Cage's offense and followed it up with the Liger Bomb for a two-count. The Machine retaliated with a backdrop driver and a lariat for a two-count. Takeshita then hit two brainbusters, but failed to get the three-count.

Towards the end of the match, the two men were on the turnbuckles and Konosuke Takeshita hit an avalanche brainbuster. He then followed it up with the jumping knee strike to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita def. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher on AEW Dynamite

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Bryan Danielson applied the bone arrow stretch, but Timothy Thatcher twisted his fingers and targeted his injured arm. The American Dragon responded with kicks to the chest, but Thatcher slammed him down.

Timothy Thatcher was in complete control at this point, and he slammed Danielson's injured arm on the apron. He then clubbed him with a vicious strike on the chest and slammed the BCC member's shoulder first on the mat. Thatcher hit some strikes on Danielson's midsection, but the latter responded with headbutts.

Timothy Thatcher slammed Bryan Danielson's head on the turnbuckle as both men battled on the middle rope. Danielson hit a missile dropkick to get some separation from Thatcher. The two then exchanged uppercuts before Danielson responded with round kicks. He got a two-count with a backslide.

Danielson then unloaded on Thatcher with elbow strikes, but the latter twisted The American Dragon's fingers. The referee was taken out after a collision between the two stars, and MJF looked to run interference, but Konosuke Takeshita chased him away.

Towards the end of the match, Bryan Danielson hit the Busaiku Knee to pick up the pinfall victory on Dynamite.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Timothy Thatcher on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, MJF and Takeshita continued their brawl backstage. They had to be separated by officials before Renee Paquette announced that Tony Khan had booked a match between the two stars for next week.

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite - TBS Championship Match

Red Velvet attacked Jade Cargill early on. However, the champion retaliated and took her down. Jade Cargill then made hair adjustments at ringside before Velvet hit her with a sliding baseball kick.

At one point in the match, Cargill had the referee engaged, and Leila Grey took the opportunity to get a few cheap shots in. The champion then lifted the challenger up and posed before slamming her on the turnbuckle.

Kiera Hogan came down to the ring to handle Leila Grey at ringside. Towards the end, Jade Cargill hit the Jaded to pick up the pinfall victory on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite - TNT Championship Match

Darby Allin came out to the ring wearing a jacket full of thumbtacks. He got the early offense, but Samoa Joe recovered and removed the jacket. Joe was looking to set up a table, however, Allin hit a suicide dive to take him out.

Both men were busted open as they battled through the crowd. Joe slammed Allin on the steel grill to take advantage of the bout. He then slammed the champion on the steel steps at the ringside area. The action moved back inside the ring and Samoa Joe was in control at this point.

Darby Allin fought back with some right-hand strikes, but Joe dropped him down and got a two-count. The Samoan Submission Machine then threw Allin out of the ring to control the match.

At one point in the bout, Darby Allin wore his thumbtacks-studded jacket back again and hit the Coffin Drop for a two-count. He then took a knife and removed the padding on the squared circle. He went for a suicide dive on the outside, but Joe walked away, and Allin crashed onto the table already set up.

Samoa Joe then wrapped Darby Allin's jacket around his face before the latter retaliated with thumbtacks. Allin then laid out Joe with some vicious chair shots. Towards the end, both men were on the turnbuckles, and Samoa Joe hit the Muscle Buster on the exposed ring to win the TNT Championship.

Result: Samoa Joe wins the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Wardlow made his return to All Elite Wrestling, and he battled Samoa Joe. He looked to hit the Powerbomb Symphony, but Joe escaped. Officials looked to restrain Wardlow, but he fought them off to end the show.

