AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (1st February)

This week AEW Dynamite had no shortage of hellacious matches and bouts. The wrestling world looked on with much fervor at the stars engaged in vicious feuds and matches.

From family appearances to challenges being laid out, below is a list of events that transpired through this week's edition of Dynamite:

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman 'Adam' Page

Result: Jon Moxley def. Hangman 'Adam' Page on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page kicked off the show in singles competition. The three-time AEW World Champion was accompanied by his father and Wheeler Yuta. Before the match officially commenced, the two men held nothing back and threw vicious punches at each other in an attempt to wear each other down.

Page hit his opponent with the Tombstone Piledriver followed by a buckshot lariat. Moxley managed to counter a roll up, pinning his former rival for the win. Fellow Blackpool Combat Club members, Claudio Castagnoli and Yuta came out to celebrate his victory.

Grade: A

The Acclaimed vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

Result: The Acclaimed def. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) went up against Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd, mostly known for their performances on AEW DARK. The Tag Team Champions put up an impressive bout against their opponents.

While Caster was in the ring, he tagged Bowens into the match, who went up on the top rope and his signature move. This was followed by Caster hitting Magnum with an elbow drop from off the ropes and pinning him for the win.

Austin and Colten Gunn interrupted their victory celebrations and challenged them to a match for the tag team titles. Billy Gunn stepped in and addressed the situation, citing that his patience was worn out with the two tag teams at each other's throats. While he made his exit from the ring, Colten stated that their father turning his back on them was something he did well.

An irate Billy Gunn proceeded towards the ring and accepted their challenge on behalf of The Acclaimed, much to their surprise.

Grade: B

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

Result: Konosuke Takeshita def. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage clashed in an intense match on the show. While Cage showcased an immense display of strength, his opponent used his agility to his advantage.

At one point, Takeshita attempted a knee strike which was met by a countered attack through the ropes by his opponent. Brian Cage tried to powerbomb Takeshita, who managed to get out of it and hit him with a dropkick.

During the bout, Takeshita hit Cage with a lariat and a german suplex, countering it into an unsuccessful pin. The 27-year old continued his vicious strikes against his opponent before hitting him with a suplex off the top rope, pinning him for the win.

Grade: B

Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Timothy Thatcher AEW Dynamite

Former WWE NXT star Timothy Thatcher debuted on AEW against Bryan Danielson. This is line with MJF's series of challenges to wear down The American Dragon ahead of their title match at Revolution.

Throughout the match, Thatcher went after Danielson's injured arm. But the AEW star fought back. The former WWE Champion hit Thatcher with a series of chops and kicks before hitting him with a dop kick off the top rope.

Towards the end of the match, MJF appeared but was met with a series of punches by Takeshita. The duo later continued their brawl backstage and it was made official that the two would collide next week in an eliminator match.

Meanwhile in the ring, Danielson took advantage of a distracted Thatcher, hitting him with another drop kick before pinning him for the win.

Grade: A

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet

Result: Jade Cargill def. Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite

Jade Cargill defended her TBS Champion against her former friend turned rival Red Velvet. The challenger was hyped up and went off against the champ as soon as the bell rang. However, Cargill's strength was no match for her opponent.

The two women took their bout outside the ring, where Velvet hit the champion with a vicious chop. During the match, the TBS Champion lifted her opponent to showcase her strength. Toward the end of the match, Velvet attempted to pin Cargill, which she countered into her signature move 'Jaded' and pinned her to retain her title and continue her streak of 50 and zero.

Grade: B

Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe - No Holds Barred match for TNT Championship

Result: Samoa Joe def. Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin entered the match donning a thumb-tack studded jacket in a bid to intimidate Samoa Joe. The two men engaged in an extremely vicious match.

While Joe was getting a table out from under the ring, Allin hit him by jumping through the ropes, knocking both men out. They continued their punches and assaults on each other outside the ring. At one point, Joe sprung Allin into the steel stairs, sending him over the barricade. But the two men did not stop there. They continued their brawl through the crowd and back into the ring.

Darby Allin hit his opponent with a series of chops which was countered by an irate Samoa Joe. Towards the end of the match, Allin used the coffin drop against his opponent while wearing his thumb tack jacket. The ROH Television champion flung Allin with a suplex off the top rope, and pinned him for the win. Thus, winning his second reign as TNT Champion.

However, his victory celebration was cut short by his former rival, Wardlow making his highly anticipated return. Wardlow and Samoa Joe engaged in a brawl before security had to separate them.

Grade: A

During the show, The Young Bucks accepted Top Flight's challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship. Additionally, Ricky Starks is set to compete against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in a Gauntlet match next week.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes