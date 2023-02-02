Who is Jon Moxley's father? Appearance on AEW Dynamite explained

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was held in Jon Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. While he is normally very private about his personal life, his father Dan surprisingly accompanied Moxley for his match against Hangman Adam Page to kick off the show.

The 37-year-old had a tough childhood. His father's location of work was allegedly quite a distance from his home, which resulted in his mother mostly catering and providing for him and his sister.

His family's struggles affected him and later led to Moxley's unhealthy relationship with alcohol and drugs.

This week was Dan's first appearance alongside the former AEW Champion on public wrestling television.

Mox leads a very minimalistic life. During his training years with WWE, he allegedly only had a bag of clothes and some money in his pocket prior to signing a WWE contract.

Jon Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette have kept their daughter away from the limelight

Jon Moxley met Renee Paquette during their WWE tenure in 2013 and tied the knot three years later in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Their daughter Nora Murphy Good was born in June 2021.

The AEW star keeps to himself on most occasions and has often merged that aspect of his personality into his wrestling gimmick. Paquette joined him on the promotion in October last year when they had their inaugural Dynamite show in Canada.

The couple spends most of their time in Cincinnati, Ohio. Paquette often takes to social media to share images and updates about her family and their day-to-day adventures.

Being associated with the wrestling industry pertains to stars having to be in the limelight for most of their careers.

While some choose to showcase their private lives on social media, others, like Moxley, have a seamless balance in differentiating the two.

