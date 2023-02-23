AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (February 22, 2023)

AEW Dynamite continued to keep fans on the edge of their seats this week. Ricky Starks issued an open challenge for a match at Revolution, which witnessed a response by Chris Jericho.

The two engaged in a back-and-forth before The Ocho signed the contract with the stipulation that Jericho Appreciation Society members would be banned ringside from their match at the Pay-Per-View.

Tony Khan made an appearance on the show to address his highly anticipated announcement. Adam Cole cited that the promotion would air a new one-hour timed series titled AEW: All Access from next month onwards.

AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson ensued in a war of words. The Salt of the Earth claimed that his obsession with his gimmick and career resulted in his fiancé Naomi Rosenblum leaving him for good. He proceeded to call out Danielson's kids, citing that he was going to destroy him at Revolution.

Bearing the aforementioned in mind, below is the list of matches that took place on Dynamite:

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta - All-Atlantic Championship

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy commenced the match with his signature gesture of reaching out for a handshake but was met by Wheeler Yuta's punch. With the title on the line, the champion countered and kicked out of multiple pin attempts by his opponent.

Claudio Castagnoli entered the arena and hyped his fellow teammate by slapping him. Yuta got out of the Orange Punch, much to his dismay. The All-Atlantic Champion fought back and countered his opponent's move as much as he could.

He was successful in completing his signature move, but Yuta kicked out of the pin. Cassidy gave it one last try and was successful in retaining his title.

Grade: B

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Result: The Acclaimed def. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill on AEW Dynamite

The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill went up against The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). Moriarty and Caster kicked off the match by hitting each other with all ounces of strength they had.

Bill was tagged and mocked The Acclaimed throughout, imitating their signature gestures. He used his muscular agility to his advantage flinging around Caster and Bowens in the ring. Moriarty was back in the match again and was met by a series of chops and kicks by Bowens from off the top rope.

Max Caster was able to keep Bill down in the ring in a bid to get an advantage over him. His tag team partner hit a reverse STO on Bowens, followed by an unsuccessful pin.

Towards the end of the bout, Bowens was pushed off the top rope while setting himself up for their signature Shiver Me Timbers move on Lee Moriarty. Their opponent got the upper hand and continued to wear Max down with kicks and punches.

During the chaos, AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns walked out to distract The Acclaimed. Bill suplexed Caster but was unable to get the win. The match ended with Bowens pinning Lee Moriarty for the three count.

Grade: A

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

Result: Saraya def. Skye Blue on AEW Dynamite

Skye Blue launched a vicious assault on Saraya as soon as the bell rang. She wasted no time to wear her opponent down. Blue then went up to the top rope, but Toni Storm, who was present ringside, tried to push her balance off.

Saraya managed to gain the upper hand over her opponent and threw Blue outside the ring, where Storm suplexed her. The two women went back and forth with a series of hits and pins.

The former Anti-Diva proceeded to put Skye Blue into her signature submission move, which she managed to counter. Blue referenced AJ Lee's Black Widow move, which Saraya often found herself on the end off during her WWE rivalry.

At one point, Blue pinned Saraya, but Toni distracted the official, Referee Aubrey Edwards. Saraya managed to successfully make her opponent tap out for the win. While she celebrated her victory, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker ran out to the ring.

As Toni Storm attempted to flee the arena, Ruby Soho appeared and seemingly indicated that she was interested in the AEW Women's title.

Grade: B

20-man Tag Team Battle Royale for AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution

Result: Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal won the 20-man Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite

The Tag Team Battle Royale for the #2 contenders spot at Revolution featured a plethora of stars in participation. This included Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Best Friends, Butcher & Blade, Top Flight, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Rush & Preston Vance, Lucha Brothers, Aussie Open, and Tony Nese & Ari Daivari, amongst others.

With the high stakes in place, every competitor aimed to eliminate their opponents however they could. Tony Nese tried to eliminate Penta, but the latter was able to stay on the apron.

While all men were trying their best to avoid being thrown over the top rope, Mark Briscoe ran out and attacked Mark Sterling, who was present outside the ring. He then launched a series of punches at Josh Woods, who was out of the match. During the chaos and confusion, Ari Daivari eliminated Tony Nese.

Blade's showcase of strength in the ring was cut short when he was thrown over the top rope by Dark Order's John Silver, much to his surprise. Rush collided with Ray Fenix until the latter eliminated him and continued their brawl outside the ring.

The top six left in the ring were Dante Martin, Trent Beretta, Ray Fenix, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and The Butcher. Jarrett rolled out of the ring and sparked a fight with Trent Beretta, hitting him with a chair. Fenix eliminated The Butcher and soon followed suit when Double J threw him off the top rope. This left Beretta, Lethal, and Jarrett, as the top three left in the ring.

Satnam Singh assisted his teammates and prevented them from being eliminated. The Battle Royale concluded with Jarrett throwing Beretta off the top rope to secure a spot in the Tag Team match for Jay Lethal and himself at Revolution.

Grade: B

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

Result: Jon Moxley def. Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite

Evil Uno hit Jon Moxley with punches as soon as the bell rang for the match to commence. He followed it with a series of chops from corner to corner.

Uno then clotheslined the former AEW World Champion into the turnbuckles before setting him up for a suplex off the top rope. Moxley fought back and attempted to rip off Uno's mask. They continued their brawl outside the ring, and Uno hit a Swanton from off the top rope on his opponent outside the ring.

The match concluded with The Purveyor of Violence knocking Uno out with a sleeper hold countered into a bull dog. But he continued the hold despite being announced the winner. Fellow Dark Order members came to Uno's rescue, which resulted in Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta coming to Moxley's aid.

Hangman Page ran out and launched an assault on Moxley. He wrapped a piece of barbed wire around his hand and punched his rival, leading to the chaotic ending on Dynamite.

Grade: B

The match card for Revolution is building up, with major titles and feuds on the horizon. Next week, another Battle Royale is set to take place for the last spot in the AEW Tag Team Championship bout.

Additionally, Jungle Boy (aka Jack Perry) and Christian Cage's rivalry does not seem to be dying down. While Cage was to address fans, Jungle Boy attacked him as he made his entrance. The wrestling veteran reversed the attack with chair shots to his former protégé.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes