Adam Cole's AEW in-ring return announced 

AEW star Adam Cole has finally announced his return to the squared circle.

The Panama City Playboy had been out of action for an extended period of time since last year. The reason was revealed to be a concussion he suffered during his match at the 2022 Forbidden Door event, which put him out of action for the rest of the year.

Last month, Adam Cole returned to the promotion to cut an emphatic promo. He outlined the struggles he underwent during his recovery. However, he did not confirm the timeline for his comeback to action.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, the Panama City Playboy appeared during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette. He made a massive announcement about an upcoming All Elite reality show called AEW: All Access.

Immediately afterward, he also declared that he will be making his in-ring return next month on the same day All Access debuts its first episode.

While Adam Cole won the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial tournament last year, he is yet to bag any other AEW gold.

Given Adam Cole's fiery momentum at the moment, fans may see him make some big moves in the coming weeks.

