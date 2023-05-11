AEW Dynamite Results: Heartbreaking heel turn during Jon Moxley's match, former WWE star returns, Cody Rhodes namedropped

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite Results. The show featured five matches, including two title bouts and a blockbuster steel cage encounter.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli pushed Rey Fenix down, but the latter got up immediately and squared up to the BCC member. After a back-and-forth, Castagnoli took down his opponent with a couple of backbreakers. Fenix made his comeback with a diving hurricanrana and followed it up with two dives.

Rey Fenix went for a third dive on the outside, but Claudio Castagnoli caught him and dropped him on the barricade. Fenix retaliated with a hurricanran from the top of the barricade. Back inside the ring, Claudio got a two-count after hitting a side slam on the Lucha Bros. member.

The ROH World Champion was dropped with a hurricanrana from the ropes for a two-count by Rey Fenix. Castagnoli took down Fenix with a lariat and got a two-count. The action spilled to the outside and Claudio dumped Fenix over the barricade. Claudio Castagnoli was in control during this stage of the match.

He grounded Fenix with body scissors. Rey Fenix came back with chops, but Claudio responded with a lariat. He then hit a gutwrench suplex from the ropes for a two-count on Fenix. After a back-and-forth, Rey Fenix hit a cutter and got a two-count. He then hit a moonsault on the outside on the BCC member.

Fenix went for a high-flying move, but Claudio hit an uppercut and went for the Ricola Bomb. However, Rey Fenix countered it and hit the Code Red for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Claudio unloaded with the hammer and anvil elbow strikes and followed it up with the Ricola Bomb for the victory.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli def. Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Claudio Castagnoli has earned a shot at the ROH Tag Team Championships after his win tonight.

FTR segment on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood invited Mark Briscoe to the ring to apologize, but Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt made their out instead. They ordered FTR to accpet their challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Title Match at Double or Nothing.

Harwood said he would accept the challenge if Jarrett and co. admit that they used Mark Briscoe to get the title match. Briscoe finaly came out to the squared circle and confirmed the tag team title match at the pay-per-view later this month. He also announced that he would be the special enforcer.

A brawl ensued between the two factions, and a blinded Dax Harwood spiked Mark Briscoe with the piledriver by mistake.

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia on Dynamite - AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy charged at Daniel Garcia and took him down. After a brief sequence of moves between the two stars, OC put his hands his pockets and hit a dropkick on Garcia. The latter responded by targeting Cassidy's injured hand.

The JAS member slammed Orange Cassidy on the turnbuckle and on the apron to get the advantage. He then whipped the champion onto the barricade and posed infront of the fans. Garcia hit a snap suplex, but only managed to get a one-count. He stomped on OC's chest and hit a curb stomp in the middle of the ring.

Cassidy looked to make a comeback, but Garcia stopped him. The champion unloaded with some right hand strikes, but Daniel Garcia hit a superplex from the top rope. Orange Cassidy looked to hit the Stundog Millionaire, but it didn't connect fully. Garcia targeted the injured kneecap with a dropkick.

After a back-and-forth, Cassidy made his comeback with the Beach Brake and got a two-count. Daniel Garcia hit a jumping piledriver for a two-count, however, Orange Cassidy recovered and hit the Beach Break for a two-count. Garcia applied the Dragon Tamer in the middle of the ring and followed it up with a triangle choke.

He then transitioned to a cross face and stomped on OC's hand. Towards the end of the match, a series of roll-ups took place and Orange Cassidy finally got the three-count after one of those.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Christian Cage segment on AEW Dynamite

Tony Schiavone was in the ring to interview Christian Cage. Captain Charisma started off by berating Detroit and then said he became the next challenger for TNT Championship because he is Christian Cage.

The WWE legend added that he with the accolades he has, he can barge into Tony Khan's office and make demands. He then brought up multiple AEW stars having "daddy issues," including Jack Perry and Wardlow. Christian Cage took shots at Arn Anderson by saying he is not as good as Captain Cage, Tully Blanchard, and Ric Flair.

Cage then vowed to become the next AEW TNT Champion to end the segment on the Wednesday night show.

Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay A.S. on AEW Dynamite - No Holds Barred Match

Anna Jay A.S. attacked Julia Hart as the latter was still making her entrance. Hart recovered and slammed Jay on the barricades multiple times. She brought out a kendo stick and unloaded it on Jay's midsection and back. The JAS member caught hold of the weapon and got in a few strikes.

She then hit a snap suplex on the outside. Hart pushed Jay onto the ring post and slammed her head-first on the table. She then choked Anna Jay A.S. with the kendo stick. Julia Hart then hit a DDT at ringside and got a two-count shortly after. The two stars exchanged vicious chops and then slapped each other.

Jay took out Hart with a spinning kick and brought back the steel chair inside the ring. She placed it between the ropes, but Julia Hart pushed Anna Jay A.S. onto the chair.

Jay slammed Hart on top of a pile of chairs and got a two-count inside the squared circle. She hit Hart with the trash can and followed it up with a kick, with the HOB member sandwiched inside the can.

Toward the end of the match, both stars battled on the top rope, and Julia Hart hit a superplex. She then applied the Hartless for the submission victory on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Julia Hart def. Anna Jay A.S. on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

House of Black (c) vs. Best Friends and Bandido on Dynamite - AEW World Trios Championship Match

Bandido and Malakai Black started the match, respectively. Bandido took down Black with a hurricanrana in the initial stages, but the former WWE star managed to get the upper hand. Bandido came back with a kick and tagged in Chuck Taylor.

The babyfaces triple-teamed Malakai Black. Brody King made the blind tag and took out Best Friends and Bandido. House of Black was in complete control during this stage of the match, with Trent Beretta isolated from his partners. He hit a DDT on Buddy Matthews, but Bandido and Taylor were not there to make the tag.

Malakai Black got a two-count on Trent Beretta with the help of a roll-up cover. The Best Friends member finally made the tag to Bandido and he came in with a flurry of offense. He went to the top turnbuckle, but Matthews kicked him down.

Towards the end of the match, Chuck Taylor hit the Sole Food on Buddy Matthews, however, Brody King was the legal man. He hit the Dante's Inferno on Taylor to pick up the victory for House of Black.

Result: House of Black retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite - Steel Cage Match

The two stars battled on the ramp and at the ringside area before the match started. Wheeler Yuta came out and attacked Kenny Omega, but The Young Bucks chased him away. Nick and Matt Jackson battled with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta and had to be separated by security.

The match finally started. Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley exchanged some vicious chops before The Cleaner hit a series of right hands. He then hit a moonsault from the middle rope for a two-count. Omega pulled out a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire, but Moxley stopped him. He finally unloaded with the chair on The Purveyor of Violence and hit a stomp.

Omega slammed Moxley head-first on the turnbuckle, but the BCC member stopped him and kissed the camera. At one point, Kenny Omega hit a bulldog slam on Moxley on top of the barbed wire-wrapped chair.

He then hit a bodyslam before both stars battled on the turnbuckles. Moxley hit a superplex on the chair and gained the upperhand.

He then stomped on Omega before removing the padding from the turnbuckles. The Cleaner attacked Moxley, but the latter hit Omega with a steel weapon. Jon Moxley place the steel turnbuckle inside Kenny Omega's mouth and pulled the hook. Moxley then choked Omega with the ropes in the middle of the ring.

The BCC member placed shards of broken glass in the ring, but Omega slammed him on top of it. Moxley applied a choke, but Kenny Omega drove him on top of the glass pieces.

After a back-and-forth, Omega took down Moxley with a vicious knee strike to the face. Kenny Omega hit a V-Trigger on Jon Moxley but broke through the steel cage and fell to the outside.

Moxley had the screwdriver in his hand, however, a slight distraction from Don Callis stopped him from using the weapon. Kenny Omega hit the V-Trigger and followed it up with One-Winged Angel and looked for the three. But Callis unexpectedly turned heel and stabbed Omega with the screwdriver, allowing Moxley to steal the victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Don Callis looked to attack Kenny Omega once more but instead whispered something in his ear before walking out of the ring.

