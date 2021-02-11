AEW Dynamite Results: Insane Falls Counts Anywhere match, Darby Allin brutalized

After last week's highly successful Beach Break episode, AEW Dynamite was back with another show featuring the debut of NJPW Superstar Kenta in the company. The former WWE Superstar tagged along with Kenny Omega to take on the duo of Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a street fight.

TNT Champion Darby Allin was also scheduled to defend his TNT Championship against Joey Janela. Apart from this, Chris Jericho and MJF squared off against The Acclaimed on today's AEW Dynamite. The Women's title eliminator tournament first-round match between Thunder Rosa and Leyla Hirsch was also on the cards.

TNT Championship between Darby Allin and Joey Janela kicked off this week's AEW Dynamite

Joey Janela was the first to come out on AEW Dynamite, followed by the champion Darby Allin. The two began the 20-minute time limit match with Janela trying to get the better of Allin with his antics. The two traded some classic technical exchanges but Janela soon broke the momentum by hitting an elbow to Allin.

Janela delivered a suicide dive to Allin to get the upper hand. The challenger was clearly in the control, though Allin tried his best to mount a comeback.

Allin finally found some momentum in this match on AEW Dynamite with a suicide dive of his own on Janela. The champion locked in the challenger with an armbar but Janeln crawled till the rope.

Janela hit a suplex followed by a superkick to find his way back into the match. The two exchanged punches, but Janela broke it up with a clothesline. After another back and forth, Janela executed a piledriver but didn't get the win.

The two went on the top rope where Allin delivered an Avalanche Code Red and followed it with a Hammerlock Legsweep. Allin again went to the top rope and this time delivered the Coffin Drop to come up victorious on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results: Darby Allin retains his TNT Championship

Grade: A

Backstage, Sammy Guevara confronted MJF and accused him of trying to take over the Inner Circle. MJF retaliated by saying that Guevara was instead jealous of Chris Jericho and himself wanted to take control of the stable. At this moment, Guevara realized MJF was recording their conversation and left after attacking the latter.