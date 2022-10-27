AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley battles current champion; Major babyface turn; No.1 contenders crowned

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured five matches, including a world title bout between Jon Moxley and a current champion.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli started the match for the two teams respectively. Jericho got in Castagnoli's face and the latter unloaded with multiple uppercuts. Daniel Garcia was tagged in and Castagnoli hit a backbreaker and an uppercut on the ROH Pure Champion.

Wheeler Yuta was tagged in. The Blackpool Combat Club members were in control, with Garcia looking to make a comeback with a headbutt. At one point, the action spilled to the outside, but BCC continued their momentum. Castagnoli and Jericho were the legal men.

Castagnoli unloaded on Jericho with a few more uppercuts, but Jake Hager caused a distraction at ringside, allowing The Wizard to hit a dropkick on the apron. The Jericho Appreciation Society used quick tags to maintain control over Castagnoli during this phase of the match.

Castagnoli hit a huge uppercut on Jericho to stop their momentum and tagged in Wheeler Yuta. The latter unleashed a flurry of offense on the heels before tagging in Castagnoli. Jericho hit a Codebreaker on the Swiss star to get a two-count before Yuta broke it up. He took out the JAS members at ringside.

Towards the end of the match, Jericho tried to use his baseball bat on Claudio Castagnoli but failed to do so. The Swiss star hit the giant swing on Chris Jericho with Daniel Garcia on his shoulders and took out the JAS members at ringside shortly after.

Claudio Castagnoli then hit an uppercut from the top rope and followed it up with the Neutralizer to pick up the victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta def. Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia

Grade: A

FTR vs. Swerve In Our Glory on AEW Dynamite

Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland started the match for their respective teams. Both men squared off in the middle of the ring before Yuta got the advantage. Strickland recovered and hit a moonsault on Wheeler. Dax Harwood was tagged in.

He hit a suplex on Strickland for a two-count before Keith Lee was tagged in. FTR tried the Big Rig on Lee, but he blocked it with ease. The latter then hit a crossbody drop to get the upperhand. Strickland and Lee were in control as they isolated Wheeler and made quick tags. Cash Wheeler made the tag to Dax Harwood after Lee missed a splash.

Harwood unloaded a flurry of offense on his opponents. He exchanged a series of two-counts with Strickland before hitting a German suplex. Cash Wheeler was tagged in at this point. He hit an uppercut on Strickland and exchanged some heavy strikes.

Keith Lee was tagged in. Lee and Strickland took out Harwood and hit a double team powerbomb on Wheeler. The latter managed to make a comeback and tagged in Harwood. Lee dominated both FTR members and got a two-count after hitting a headbutt.

Towards the end of the match, Cash Wheeler was tagged in and he hit a splash to get a two-count. FTR then hit the Big Rig on Keith Lee, but Swerve Strickland broke up the count at the last moment. Harwood rolled up Lee after a brief mix-up between Swerve In Our Glory members.

The Gunn Club held onto Wheeler as Strickland hit a low blow on Harwood. This allowed Lee to hit the Big Bang Catastrophe to pick up the victory.

Result: Swerve In Our Glory def. FTR on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, The Gunn Club attacked FTR, but The Acclaimed made the save and chased away the heels.

MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF received a great ovation from the crowd in attendance. Renee Paquette asked The Salt of the Earth about his match against Jon Moxley. He then mocked and imitated Moxley in front of Paquette.

MJF then called Moxley "mid" before telling Renee Paquette to shut up. He said that he will wrestle "relatively clean" against Jon Moxley at Full Gear and won't use the Dynamite Diamond Ring as he doesn't need it. The Devil then vowed to win the AEW World Championship and prove all his detractors wrong. Stokely Hathaway came out to interrupt MJF.

The latter took the microphone out of Hathaway's hand and ordered him not to harm Moxley after his match against Penta. If he didn't do it, he would be fired. MJF said that he wants to face Jon Moxley "at 110%."

Stokely Hathaway smiled and walked away as MJF uttered his catchphrase to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Both men circled around before Samy Guevara hit a cheap knee strike on Bryan Danielson. He then hit a few elbow strikes and followed it up with an enziguiri to get a two-count. The Spanish God was in control, but Danielson caught him and stopped his momentum.

Danielson hit some vicious looking elbow strikes and followed it up with an uppercut. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, The American Dragon targeted Guevara's arm, but the latter managed to reach the ropes. Guevara got the control and hit a roundhouse kick to keep up the momentum.

Danielson came back with some slaps and a hit forearm strike on Sammy Guevara. Bryan Danielson then hit a dropkick from the top rope and followed it up with a few roundhouse kicks. He missed one kick and Guevara hit a Spanish Fly for a two-count.

Danielson recovered and applied the Labelle Lock, but Guevara managed to reach the ropes. The American Dragon went to the top turnbuckle, but Sammy Guevara stopped him and got a two-count after hitting an avalanche Spanish Fly.

Towards the end of the match, Danielson hit a Busaikuu Knee and then continued his offense with some stomps and followed up with a triangle choke. He then hit a few elbow strikes as Guevara passed out to hand the Blackpool Combat Club member the victory on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Riho vs. Jamie Hayter on AEW Dynamite

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring before Jamie Hayter overpowered Riho into the corner. Hayter continued her power-based offense before Riho hit a hurricanrana. She sent her opponent to the outside and hit a crossbody drop.

Hayter got control of the match after sending Riho into the barricades and followed it up with a suplex for a two-count inside the ring. Hayter continued to dominate and stopped any offense from Riho. The latter managed to get a two-count via a roll-up.

She took out Rebel on the apron, but failed with a 619 attempt on Hayter. The latter came back with a brainbuster for a two-count. Riho tried to come back with a hurricanrana, but Britt Baker caused a distraction. Hayter caught her, but the Japanese star hit an impressive Code Red.

Towards the end of the match, Riho missed a stomp and Hayter capitalized with a backbreaker. The former then rolled up Jamie Hayter, but she hit a big boot and followed it up with a lariat to pick up the victory on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Jamie Hayter def. Riho on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Toni Storm came out and had a confrontation with Jamie Hayter to end the segment on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo - AEW World Championship match

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Jon Moxley and Penta then exchanged some vicious looking chops. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Penta managed to get the advantage.

He shoved Moxley into the corner, but the latter retaliated with a big boot and a belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckle. He then hit a series of lariats and punches before biting Penta's forehead. The latter hit a slingblade for a two-count. Jon Moxley recovered and hit a cutter followed by a piledriver.

At one point, both men were on the apron and Penta hit a few enziguiris on Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence then hit a DDT on the steel steps and followed it up with a lariat for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Moxley was looking to hit a big move, but Penta hit the Fear Factor for a two-count. Penta mocked Moxley and the latter recovered to hit two Death Riders to retain the AEW World Championship.

Result: Jon Moxley retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Post-match, The Firm came out and launched a vicious assault on Jon Moxley. The Blackpool Combat Club members were locked backstage. MJF came and after some deliberation, decided to help Moxley.

However, The Firm turned on The Salt of the Earth as Ethan Page hit a superkick on him. Page then followed it up with the Ego's Edge on MJF. W. Morrissey then dropped MJF with a chokeslam on a table at the ringside area to the end this week's AEW Dynamite.

Episode Rating - B+

This was another action-packed episode of Dynamite. The Firm surprisingly attacked MJF and took out the world champion as well. The compelling storyline of The BCC continues. Meanwhile, fans got an excellent main event and new contenders for the tag team titles.

