AEW Dynamite results (May 17): WWE legend's wife debuts; former World Champion makes surprising return

Wardlow set off the tone for AEW Dynamite. He called out Christian Cage for his actions in the previous weeks and ordered a confrontation. It ended with Luchasaurus and Cage viciously attacking the TNT Champion.

The Elite were spotted backstage talking about their rivalry with Blackpool Combat Club before the faction attacked them. Jon Moxley then claimed that they were 'the Elite.' Additionally, Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, made her AEW debut during their attack on FTR ahead of their tag team title match at Double or Nothing.

Tony Khan also announced the tour schedule for AEW Collision, which is set to make its debut on June 17.

Below is the list of events that took place on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Orange Cassidy and Lee Moriarty kicked off the match. Moriarty hit Cassidy with a few vicious upper punches before attempting multiple roll-ups in the middle of the ring.

The AEW International Champion turned things around in his favor and tagged Darby Allin into the match, as Big Bill was tagged on the opposite end. The seven-foot-tall star flung Allin around the ring like a rag doll as he looked in surprise.

Cassidy and Allin worked together in unison as they dove through the ropes onto their opponents outside the ring. With the champion officially being tagged into the match, he tried to climb onto the top rope from outside the ring but was met with a big boot by Bill, knocking him off the apron.

The giant AEW star mocked the International Champion as he nursed his injured back. Cassidy dodged a couple of slams into the turnbuckle by Moriarty and Big Bill before tagging in his partner.

A charged-up Allin pounced on his two opponents. His antics were cut short by Bill, who set him up for a chokeslam, but he delayed it by perching himself on the top rope. Big Bill followed it up with a bossman slam before attempting another pin.

The match concluded with Darby Allin hitting Lee Moriarty with a coffin drop and a headlock pin.

Result: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin def. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Sammy Guevara vs. Exodus Prime

Sammy Guevara held nothing back in his match against Exodus Prime on AEW Dynamite. The JAS member dodged a lariat and hit Prime with a knee to the face. Although the match ended in a matter of minutes, Guevara ensured to send a bold message by pinning his opponent

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Exodus Prime on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho pounced on their opponents. Shida hit Soho with a missile dropkick. Soho then tagged in Toni Storm, who hit her opponent with a series of kicks.

Britt Baker was tagged into the match, and as she was setting up a run off the ropes, Saraya caught her leg as Storm hit her with a drop kick off the apron. The Outcasts kept the referee distracted as Saraya mocked Baker.

Soho and Storm took turns throwing punches at a defenseless Britt Baker. The 32-year-old put Baker in a headlock as she continued to taunt her tag team partner. The former AEW Women's Champion was able to get up to her feet and tagged in Hikaru Shida as Ruby Soho was officially tagged in.

As Saraya got on the apron to cause another disruption, Shida punched her before flying over the top rope on all members of The Outcasts.

Shida hit Soho with a falcon arrow followed by an unsuccessful pin. The former NXT Women's Champion threw a can of green spray to Toni Storm as she distracted the official again. Baker tried to disperse the situation but ended up getting sprayed in the face as Toni Storm pinned her for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho & Toni Storm def. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong - Falls Count Anywhere match

As Chris Jericho was taking off his jacket, Roderick Strong started throwing punches as the dazed star struggled to gain recognizance of what was happening. Strong hit him with a series of chops to the chest as The Ocho garnered his frame of mind and hit back.

Strong then pulled Jericho off the apron and tried to pin him. The two men held nothing back, firing hard-hitting chops and punches before their chests were sore and red. Jericho set Strong up for the walls of Jericho, but he managed to counter it and roll out of the ring. Their brawl spewed into the crowd as Strong used the railing to his advantage.

The chaos continued backstage, and Chris Jericho put Roderick Strong through the table. They reached the stairs and continued to hit each other with chops to the chest. Roderick Strong picked up a few plastic cutlery from the ice cream shop and flung them at Jericho, after which he splashed his face with ice cream.

The two men reached outside the arena, and as Strong's legs gave way, Jericho trashed-talked him while Adam Cole appeared behind him. Strong then took advantage of the situation and pinned Chris Jericho for the win. Cole worked the loophole in his favor of not being allowed in the building during the match.

Result: Roderick Strong def. Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Rush

Jungle Boy extended a handshake to Rush, who kicked his hand, showcasing his disdain. Rush followed Jungle Boy outside the ring and flung him into the barricades on all four sides of the ring.

Rush trash-talked into the camera as Jungle Boy struggled to get to his feet. He threw his opponent over the barricade. He bounced Jack Perry's head off of a chair before dragging him back into the ring.

Jungle Boy seemingly suffered a bloody injury on his forehead, as he got up to his feet, he retaliated with a series of chops before his opponent gained the upper hand again. Jungle Boy fought back, and Rush was knocked off his feet by a dropkick.

The two found themselves on the top rope in the corner, hitting each other with headbutts before Jungle Boy hit him with a hurricanrana. He then put him in a submission move in the middle of the ring as Rush crawled toward the ropes.

The match concluded with Jungle Boy pinning a distracted Rush for the win. Jose and Vance entered the ring, trying to choke Jungle Boy with a rope. Darby Allin came to the rescue but found himself on the receiving end of their wrath. Sammy Guevara ran out to their aide.

Result: Jungle Boy Jack Perry def. Rush on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Jay White vs. Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Jay White slid out of the ring as soon as the bell rang and Ricky Starks charged towards him. The Bullet Club leader continued mind games before The Absolute caught up to him. Starks then slammed White into the barricade and mocked his Bullet Club gesture.

Jay White took Ricky Starks outside the ring and the two continued to brawl hitting vicious blows as Juice Robinson sat and watched ringside. The Absolute rolled back into the ring as the referee started the ten count. The Bullet Club leader hit Ricky Starks with a cheap shot to the left knee and targeted it as he nursed it.

The 32-year-old turned things around and hit White with chops to the chest but his leg gave way enabling his opponent with the upper hand. Starks gained his strength and flung Jay White across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex followed by a DDT off the ropes.

Juice Robinson tried to trip Starks as he bounced off the ropes but he was able to attempt a pin followed by a spear. As the official was distracted, Juice Robinson entered the ring with a chair, but The Absolute grabbed hold of it and hit him with it. The referee turned around and advised Starks to put the chair down however, he used it on White, resulting in him winning via disqualification.

Result: Jay White def. Ricky Starks via disqualification on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Don Callis appeared to address his actions against Kenny Omega last week, accompanied by security who stood at the entrance ramp. The Cleaner came out to tear them down but was attacked by the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Young Bucks appeared with a can of kendo sticks, among other weapons, before Hangman Adam Page made his return. The former AEW World Champion donned an eye patch in the aftermath of the BCC's almost poking his eye out in their last run-in.

The four men ran to the ring, and a chaotic brawl ensued. The former AEW Champion then challenged BCC to an Anarchy in the arena match at Double or Nothing.

