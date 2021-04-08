AEW Dynamite Results: Mike Tyson returns, TNT title on the line, Huge heel turn

We got another stacked edition of AEW Dynamite this week, headlined by a trios match pitting Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers against The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley.

Fans also saw The Inner Circle return to AEW this week along with a return to Dynamite for boxing legend Mike Tyson. Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Hangman Page vs Max Caster on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite started off with Hangman Page facing Max Caster in singles action. A great start from Hangman Page as he took down Anthony Bowens before turning his attention to Caster. Page hit Bowens with a Fallaway Slam followed by a suplex, getting a one-count of it. Page followed it up with a big boot.

Caster retreated out to ringside to regroup. Page followed him to ringside only for Caster to quickly get back in. As Page re-entered the ring, Max Caster caught him with a low dropkick. In return, Page dumped Caster out of the ring. Bowens came in with another timely distraction at this point, giving Caster the opening to sent Page face-first into the poster. Caster then decided to distract the referee, giving Bowens to do some more damage out at ringside.

Bowens rolled Page back in the ring and he seemed to be favoring his shoulder. Caster worked over the injured shoulder for a bit until Page made his comeback, hitting a clothesline followed by an exploder suplex. He followed it up by a sideslam on the apron. Another distraction from Bowens gave Caster the chance to come back with a suplex. Caster then went for a springboard off the ropes only to be taken out with a clothesline. Bowens tried to slide his chain into the ring and succeeded. Caster took a shot with it but couldn't pin Page.

Adam Page booted Bowens away before finally hitting the Buckshot Lariat for the win.

RATING - B-

Best Friends send a message to Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Death Triangle were in the ring with Tony Schiavone. Schiavone reminded us that Death Triangle will have a tag team title match next week.

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came out at this point, accompanied by Kris Statlander. PAC said he felt this was Best Friends angling for a shot at the next tag team champions. Trent replied that they just wanted to let Death Triangle know that the boys were back in town.

