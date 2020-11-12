It's the post-Full Gear show, and AEW Dynamite brought out a stellar night of wrestling for fans. MJF and Wardlow joined The Inner Circle, but would the group be willing to accept them?

AEW Champion Jon Moxley and new AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks revealed what was next for them, and when they'd be putting their titles on the line. We also got one incredible hardcore brawl in the Bunkhouse Match featuring the Natural Nightmares and The Butcher and The Blade.

Taz kicked off AEW Dynamite, addressing the new AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, claiming that if he comes near the ring during the next match, Team Taz will take him out. The same went for Cody Rhodes. Taz then went on to talk about the exciting, well respected Matt Sydal. In fact, Sydal holds a victory over Chris Jericho. Still, he won't have a chance against the FTW World Champion.

It's Speed vs Power to kick off AEW Dynamite tonight

Brian Cage w/Team Taz vs Matt Sydal on AEW Dynamite

Brian Cage struggled to get his hands on Matt Sydal, as the man with the third eye tripped him up, sending him into the corner for a running dropkick. However, Cage recovered quickly, battering Sydal with clotheslines.

Cage dumped Sydal with an overhead belly-to-belly and followed up with a pair of backbreakers for a two-count. A vicious clothesline decapitated Sydal, nearly turning him inside out.

Cage curled Sydal several times before launching him overhead with a standing fallaway slam. Set up in the corner, Sydal was pelted with a series of strikes ending with a step-up enzuigiri. Still, Sydal avoided a German Suplex and countered a hurricanrana from The Machine with a powerbomb.

Sydal dove onto Cage on the ramp with a meteora. Back inside, Sydal looked to pick up a surprising victory on AEW Dynamite. Cage stood up before the Shooting Star Press, but was chopped down by Sydal. A swinging leg hooked fisherman suplex dropped Cage for a two-count. Sydal followed up with a series of kicks, and countered a discus lariat with a rolling savate.

However, Cage escaped a second fisherman and hit the big clothesline. As Cage took Sydal up for the Drill Claw, but it was countered with a dragonrana. Sydal nearly got the win there, and when he went up top, Cage caught him. The Drill Claw put him away in a fantastic opener on AEW Dynamite.

Results: Brian Cage defeated Matt Sydal via pinfall on AEW Dynamite.

Grade: A

Ricky Starks grabbed a mic and called out AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. When it comes to the rankings, they don't matter. Team Taz will run through everyone they need to in order to get what they want.