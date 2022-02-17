×
The Inner Circle formation, Sting's astounding debut: Top 5 Historic Moments in the history of AEW Dynamite

Some of the most historical moments in All Elite Wrestling have happened on their flag-ship show, Dynamite.
Modified Feb 17, 2022 06:41 PM IST
AEW Dynamite has only been on the air for three years, and Tony Khan's promotion has already made history in pro-wrestling. The fledgling promotion has been spoken about in the same breath as WWE, which remains to be a household name since the 50s.

WWE's history is undoubtedly longer and filled with far more memorable moments. The promotion has been around for so long it's even had different "eras." Regardless, All Elite Wrestling has already had quite a few memorable moments.

AEW currently has two different shows that air two days apart, and the Dark shows that premiere on YouTube. With a roster as stacked as the All Elite one, there's only so much they can show in a week. Regardless, Rampage has had its share of historic moments of their own.

However, this list will only focus on the significant events that happened on AEW Dynamite. If there are any moments you wish were covered here instead, sound off in the comments below.

5. Jon Moxley appears on the first AEW Dynamite episode

Jon Moxley making his #AEW debut is one of the best moments of 2019 for me. Everyone went NUTS. F*cking insane. https://t.co/TaxADiqcoB

Jon Moxley was the first famous former WWE wrestler to jump to AEW. The former WWE Champion was a part of “The Shield”. However, he became disillusioned by WWE’s booking and instead jumped ship at Double or Nothing 2019.

An injury halted the start of his run, and the star would then return on the debut episode of Dynamite. Moxley began by attacking Kenny Omega by delivering a Paradigm Shift on Omega through a glass coffee table.

Moxley’s debut shocked the wrestling world and showed that WWE were no longer the only credible promotion. All Elite Wrestling became the alternative and competition to the established WWE. If Jon Moxley, who fans thought was a WWE-lifer, could leave - who would be next to jump ship?

The uncertainty, coupled with the rush that anything was possible, made this one of the best moments in AEW Dynamite’s history.

