AEW Dynamite: Top stars to turn heel for the first time in 462 days tonight? Looking at the possibility

AEW Dynamite will kick off later tonight, but could the show have a major surprise in store that fans will finally be blown away with? The roster notably has many top names, but could a heel turn revitalize these multi-time champions?

Tony Khan's booking is often at the forefront when fans voice their criticisms about the promotion. Additionally, the stars themselves are often called out for their characters, but no two stars on the roster are probably as often bashed as The Young Bucks.

Fans like @JustAlyxCentral have noted that it seems like The Bucks could be in for a heel turn, especially after Matt Jackson's reaction to losing the ROH World Six-Man Championship. After all the online backlash and criticism since CM Punk's departure from AEW, could this lead to the brothers becoming heels again?

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks are no strangers to being heels, so the change wouldn't necessarily be out of place. With Don Callis constantly looking for new talent to build his faction up, perhaps it's time for Matt and Nick Jackson to go heel and betray Kenny Omega?

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Konnan also wants the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to turn heel

During their first reign as tag team champions, The Young Bucks were notably one of the most hated teams due to how devious they were as champions. While fans absolutely loathed them, they were at the top of their game.

Speaking on an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan appealed to the brothers to turn heel since, according to him, they are simply not clicking with fans as babyfaces.

"Let me just say this one thing. I hope that The Young Bucks do turn heels, because right now, they're not clicking as faces," Konnan said. [From 13:36 to 13:43]

Fans will simply have to catch AEW Dynamite tonight to see if The Young Bucks have taken the fan response and online consensus to heart or not. Matt and Nick Jackson could easily dominate the tag team division again, especially if they use their EVP status to keep themselves at the forefront.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here