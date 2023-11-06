Konnan urges top AEW act to turn heel

Wrestling veteran Konnan has expressed his belief that a heel turn for former AEW tag team champions, The Young Bucks, could give a boost to their on-screen personas.

The Young Bucks have been one of the most successful tag teams in AEW since the company's inception. Since the faction war with the Blackpool Combat Club, recent results have been questionable, with notable losses to FTR at All Elite Wrestling's biggest show, All In, held in the Wembley Stadium.

Although they won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title with Hangman Page, they lost to The Mogul Embassy on the latest edition of Dynamite. However, wrestling veteran Konnan doesn't seem to be a fan of how Tony Khan is booking The Young Bucks on AEW TV.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Keepin' it 100, Konnan addressed the Young Bucks' current status, suggesting that they should turn heel.

"Let me just say this one thing. I hope that The Young Bucks do turn heels, because right now, they're not clicking as faces," Konnan said. (13:36 - 13:43)

Check of the video below:

Following their loss on Dynamite, the Young Bucks were clearly unhappy with Kenny Omega, who wasn't there to help them. Chris Jericho, who was present in the locker room, had a little confrontation with the Bucks.

Reported plans of former AEW The Young Bucks at Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling is hosting its next PPV, Full Gear, on November 18th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and it looks like Tony Khan has major plans for The Young Bucks.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer said The Bucks are set to face the current tag team champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

“The last I heard is that they may do Big Bill and Ricky Starks vs. The Young Bucks at Full Gear, but that’s not official. It was just one of the things that was kind of thrown out there,” he said. (h/t wrestletalk.com)

It's important to note that The Bucks won the AEW tag team number one contender match in a fatal four-way at WrestleDream.

What are your thoughts on Konnan suggestion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the 'Keepin' It 100' podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use a quote from the first half of this article.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here