Potential plans for The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear 2023 - Reports

The Young Bucks are confirmed to appear at the AEW: Full Gear pay-per-view, which is on November 18. Tony Khan and the Jacksonville creative team should be over the edge trying to add the finishing touches to the storylines and matches that are set to take place at the upcoming show. However, reports suggest that the creative team has yet to decide what to do with some of the biggest names on their roster - including the Young Bucks.

Decisions for a pay-per-view include a lot of creative calls, including who is going to face whom, how the match will end, and how the result will take the feud ahead following the PPV. Dave Meltzer has revealed the creative process of AEW. According to him on Wrestling Observer Radio, as far as their upcoming pay-per-view is concerned, it will have wrestling fans wondering whether the show is worth the dime they will be paying for.

Meltzer had this to say about how Young Bucks were penciled in while in a conversation:

“The last I heard is that they may do Big Bill and Ricky Starks vs The Young Bucks at Full Gear, but that’s not official. It was just one of the things that was kind of thrown out there,” he said. (h/t wrestletalk.com)

Fans will definitely be waiting to see Matthew and Nicholas Massie in action, and it's up to Khan to make that possible.

Before the Young Bucks revelation, Dave Meltzer said some on the AEW roster might be frustrated by the creative process

Dave Meltzer spoke about how some of the talent on the AEW roster might be frustrated about how the creative process is working out for them. And he's not the only one to call out Tony Khan about it.

Earlier, Eric Bischoff had also spoken about the problems with AEW programming. Vince Russo has publically asked Khan earlier to be given the booking rights for at least six months.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan step back from booking AEW? Tell us in the comments section.

