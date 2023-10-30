AEW creative issues have been a focal point of discussion for a while now. Besides being the head booker, Tony Khan is also the heart of the program, with him being at the center during any of the big announcements in the company.

However, some reports are now cropping up that the AEW roster is getting frustrated by how the creative process goes on in the Jacksonville-based company. Dave Meltzer recently touched on this aspect while recently discussing on the Wrestling Online Radio.

“So much of the stuff is if you follow AEW, a lot of the stuff is being decided at much later periods than previous. Guys are getting their information on what they're doing later and decisions are being made later. So that's just how it is. I mean, there's time on the day of the show when you don't even know."

He then elaborated on how much information the wrestlers actually have about the storylines they are in.

"So they're doing stuff, but they don't really know a long-term direction. So they're doing stuff, and they're coming up with ideas. But when you don't really know exactly the long-term direction, then you're kind of like coming up with ideas week by week, too, but you don't know where the ultimate thing is. And maybe the ultimate thing hasn't even been decided. So that's one of the reasons that the shows are like the shows last week,” he said (h/t wrestlingnews.co)

Wrestlers being frustrated with the creative team is not new. While some of these are mere crinkles, other dissatisfactions cause talent to leave promotions - something AEW cannot afford right now.

Vince Russo asks Tony Khan to give him AEW booking responsibilities for six months

Vince Russo, the inventor of Crash TV, has some words of advice for Tony Khan. The former WWE writer once publically asked the AEW owner to give him booking rights for six months. Even Eric Bischoff, who has experienced the Attitude Era firsthand, has called out Khan about the quality of writing that goes into an AEW feud and storyline.

With some of the biggest names talking about the creative aspect of AEW and Dave Meltzer firing the latest salvo, their creative department should be up for some deep thought.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan give up AEW creative bookings? Tell us in the comments section.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here