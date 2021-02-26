AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT viewership and ratings revealed for Feb. 24

The last couple of weeks have seen both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT rise in viewership and the demo. It is encouraging to see both wrestling companies thriving and gaining momentum on Wednesday nights. But which show came out on top?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW saw another increase in ratings with 831,000 viewers, up from 747,000 last week. NXT saw another increase this week, with 734,000 viewers, slightly up from last week's 713,000. Both shows saw a rise in viewership from the week before, but AEW once again came out on top.

AEW: 831,000

NXT: 734,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) February 25, 2021

AEW Dynamite's rating was the fifth-best on cable on Wednesday night, NXT enters the top 25

In the all-important 18-49 demographic, AEW once again led the night and saw an increase from last week, from 0.31 to 0.35. NXT also saw an increase in the demo from last week, going from 0.16 to 0.18. Both shows had rises in both demo and viewership two weeks in a row.

This week NXT entered the top 25 on cable, placing 24th for the evening. AEW Dynamite, on the other hand, came in fifth overall. Both companies should be quite pleased with their performance on Wednesday, with both AEW and NXT on the rise once again.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite opened with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on "The Hollywood Hunk" Ryan Nemeth. The show closed with a fantastic main event between Lance Archer and Rey Fenix, where the winner advanced to the Face of the Revolution ladder match on March 7.

Meanwhile, on NXT, the show opened with a lengthy non-title match between Dexter Lumis and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. The show closed with a segment that featured Adam Cole solidifying his heel turn and turning on Roderick Strong, seemingly ending The Undisputed Era once and for all.

What did you think of the shows last night? Which show had your favorite match or moment? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.