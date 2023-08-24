AEW Fight Forever downloadable content: All you need to know about the latest patch

Fight Forever allows AEW fans to take in the AEW experience through their consoles. The game has been received well by casual as well as hardcore gamers. There's some chatter about the latest downloadable content, a patch that has now been announced by the company.

The latest Fight Forever DLC will contain Stadium Stampede

AEW is going all out in the promotion of their pay-per-view that will be held this Sunday at Wembley Stadium, All In. The Tony Khan-led company announced that the upcoming DLC for Fight Forever will contain the Stadium Stampede match.

Stadium Stampede will be one of the biggest attractions at the upcoming show. The wrestlers currently billed to compete are Penta El Zero Miedo, Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta, who will face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, with more participants yet to be announced.

Up until now, there's no clarity about when the DLC will hit the platforms, and whether the Stadium Stampede match will be available only in the online mode or the offline mode as well.

There's little information about what else the DLC will contain. Typically, a DLC can contain more characters, props, and in some cases full-blown storylines that allow the player more gameplay time.

The AEW: Fight Forever game was released in July 2023. The game offers an arcade experience to the player and has a complete suite of exciting gameplay options, including a career mode that takes players through the storyline of a single wrestler. For their first video game, AEW turned to the formidable and commendable Yuke's, a company that has created several titles for WWE in the past and has one DLC already.

Wrestling-themed video games have been a fan favorite

Wrestling-themed video games have been a fan favorite for decades, right from the days of arcade classics to the fast-approaching world of virtual reality. WWE cornered the market on wrestling-themed video games with their 2K series, which features one of the most thrilling and realistic experiences for wrestling fans.

The games were always hot sellers and routinely hit the headlines because of a certain iconic or retro character making an appearance in the in-game roster.

What is your favourite wrestling video game? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?