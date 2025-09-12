AEW has found its Dominik Mysterio!

Dominik Mysterio arrived in WWE with the rich lineage of his Hall of Fame father, Rey Mysterio, in 2020 as an in-ring competitor. Yet, he managed to carve out his own path and in doing so, became one of the most hated heels of all time. The ball started to roll for the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion when he aligned himself with The Judgment Day. Moreover, from his chemistry with top stars like Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, to winning the workhorse title in a big moment at WrestleMania 41, Dirty Dom has become a top attraction for WWE in his own right.Interestingly, Tony Khan's AEW might have found a version of Dominik Mysterio on their roster: Daniel Garcia.Daniel Garcia joining The Death Riders is similar to Dominik Mysterio becoming a part of The Judgment DayThe September 10 edition of AEW Dynamite closed out with a shocking moment. Daniel Garcia emerged and, in a surprise turn of events, aligned himself with Jon Moxley to lay a beatdown on his heated rival, Darby Allin. This was a classic recreation of Dominik Mysterio turning heel to join The Judgment Day back in 2022, which set the tone for his spectacular run in the company. AEW might be following a similar booking to build Garcia under the tutelage of a top star like Moxley and his cohorts, en route to becoming a top attraction like Mysterio.AEW might be looking to recreate Dominik Mysterio &amp; Rhea Ripley's chemistry AEW aligning Daniel Garcia with The Death Riders might be a clear indication of recreating the popular chemistry that WWE did with Dominik Mysterio and his former Mami, Rhea Ripley. Their pairing proved pivotal in both becoming top stars of the main roster on Monday Night RAW. AEW could be looking to do the same with Daniel Garcia and former WWE superstar Marina Shafir. Both superstars draw comparisons to Ripley and Mysterio and could create something special on AEW television that could take their respective careers to the next level. Moreover, Shafir's message on Instagram after Garcia joined The Death Riders looked like a sign pointing in that direction. While it is not necessary to be as romantic as Mysterio and his Mami, similar traces with AEW implementing their own creative ideas could very well do the job for both Garcia and Shafir.Daniel Garcia is following Dominik Mysterio's footsteps as a top heelDominik Mysterio has emerged as a top heel in WWE's modern era. From berating his own father, Rey Mysterio, being paired with top female WWE superstars, displaying his villainous antics on a weekly basis, and finally claiming a major singles title at WrestleMania, Mysterio is a cornerstone for WWE today. Daniel Garcia has walked a short yet similar path, like becoming the TNT champion and recently turning heel to unleash his wrath. His tenure so far and the significant change in his career now are clear indications that Garcia can also emerge as a hated character in AEW and achieve the same success as Dirty Dom.