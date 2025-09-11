Former champion turns heel and joins Death Riders in shocking twist on AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders introduced a new member tonight on AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley was after former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia for the past few weeks. The former AEW World Champion tried to recruit the Red Death, as Moxley knew the potential he carried in the squared circle. Daniel Garcia and the leader of the Death Riders faced each other twice recently. Both times, Jon Moxley stood tall, but surprisingly, not in the usual dominant way. He had to find a flaw in Garcia's offense and then turn it into a win by a very short margin. The Red Death showed frustration backstage and talked about how things needed to change. He made a massive impact on tonight's Dynamite.Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli &amp; Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks defeated Brodido and The Opps in the main event of tonight's Dynamite. Following the contest, the two teams weren't done fighting. As the Death Riders attacked Samoa Joe, Darby Allin made the save and isolated the former AEW World Champion.Moments later, Daniel Garcia came out and decimated Allin, officially joining the Death Riders. The entire arena was booing the former TNT Champion as he stood in the middle of the ring, unfazed.Daniel Garcia recently called out the AEW locker room heroesAfter his first defeat against Jon Moxley by a small margin, the Red Death immediately went unhinged in a backstage interview.Daniel Garcia said that all the top stars who stood against the Death Riders have left the locker room.&quot;I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see how Jon Moxley mentors the former TNT Champion now that he is officially under his wing.