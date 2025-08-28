  • home icon
  "Where they at" - Former AEW champion furious after coming up short against Jon Moxley

"Where they at" - Former AEW champion furious after coming up short against Jon Moxley

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 28, 2025 11:57 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
AEW star lost to Jon Moxley (Image source: AEW's Marina Shafir on X)

A former AEW TNT Champion cut a defiant promo after failing to get a win over Jon Moxley on Dynamite. The star questioned where all the heroes of the company were after he lost.

This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley squared off against former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. While Garcia gave his all in the match, he came up short, as Moxley secured the victory with a small package pin.

During an exclusive backstage promo after the show, Daniel Garcia called out AEW heroes, highlighting how Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are out of action currently. Garcia also said he wanted to get his hands on The Death Riders.

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders. Salivating at the mouth to get my hands on the Death Riders and tonight I finally got him."
AEW star admits he lost to Jon Moxley due to his own mistake

As mentioned earlier, AEW star Daniel Garcia lost to Jon Moxley with a small package pin on Dynamite this week. In the same exclusive backstage promo, Garcia admitted that he lost to Moxley because he made a mistake.

"I didn't have to wait in the parking lot, I got him in the middle of the ring and he beat me. He didn't beat me by tapping me out, he didn't beat me by hitting me with the move and pinning me, he beat me because I made a mistake."
Daniel Garcia kept berating himself, saying he always makes mistakes. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Red Death after losing to Moxley.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit AEW.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
