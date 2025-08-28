"Where they at" - Former AEW champion furious after coming up short against Jon Moxley

A former AEW TNT Champion cut a defiant promo after failing to get a win over Jon Moxley on Dynamite. The star questioned where all the heroes of the company were after he lost.This week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley squared off against former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. While Garcia gave his all in the match, he came up short, as Moxley secured the victory with a small package pin.During an exclusive backstage promo after the show, Daniel Garcia called out AEW heroes, highlighting how Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are out of action currently. Garcia also said he wanted to get his hands on The Death Riders.&quot;I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders. Salivating at the mouth to get my hands on the Death Riders and tonight I finally got him.&quot;AEW star admits he lost to Jon Moxley due to his own mistakeAs mentioned earlier, AEW star Daniel Garcia lost to Jon Moxley with a small package pin on Dynamite this week. In the same exclusive backstage promo, Garcia admitted that he lost to Moxley because he made a mistake.&quot;I didn't have to wait in the parking lot, I got him in the middle of the ring and he beat me. He didn't beat me by tapping me out, he didn't beat me by hitting me with the move and pinning me, he beat me because I made a mistake.&quot;Daniel Garcia kept berating himself, saying he always makes mistakes. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Red Death after losing to Moxley.If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit AEW.