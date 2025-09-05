  • home icon
  • AEW has found its Rhea Ripley

AEW has found its Rhea Ripley

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 05, 2025 11:30 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
WWE Monday Night RAW star Rhea Ripley - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley has emerged as one of the top WWE attractions of the modern era. Ever since she burst onto the scene as part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017, it was clear that The Eradicator was bound for major success in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE's resident Mami did just that by headlining marquee events, winning multiple titles and accolades, and garnering a huge fanbase. From being an integral part of The Judgment Day to holding her own as a top singles performer, Ripley has done it all and still has a lengthy career ahead of her.

Interestingly, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan might have found a star equivalent to Ripley as their own version: Kris Statlander.

Kris Statlander and Rhea Ripley are very similar in their stature and in-ring presence

One of the most intriguing aspects about Rhea Ripley is her dominant in-ring style and impressive physical stature. During her tenure, she has been known to strike fear into the hearts of not only female, but even some male WWE superstars. This trait has been very similar to AEW's Kris Statlander, who has shown the same presence and dominance inside the squared circle, which makes her equivalent to one of WWE's top stars of the modern era.

Harley Cameron's pairing with Kris Statlander is similar to Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's partnership in WWE

At the time when Rhea Ripley was starting to gain momentum on WWE's main roster, she was paired with fellow top star and now her biggest rival, Liv Morgan. Their partnership was highly compelling to witness each week on RAW. Mami brought the size and strength, while Morgan had the charisma and captivating presence. This looks very similar to Kris Statlander's recent partnership with Harley Cameron, with both AEW stars bringing the same traits that Ripley and Morgan did before each of them rose to superstardom. This could have driven AEW to book them together to establish them as their own top stars.

AEW is dropping hints for a similar booking for Kris Statlander that WWE did for Rhea Ripley

One of the biggest reasons that makes Kris Statlander a counterpart to Rhea Ripley in AEW is the hints of a storyline booking that made Mami a household name in the wrestling world. It was unveiling her as a member of The Judgment Day and then later on an onscreen romance angle with Dominik Mysterio. For months, Statlander has been approached by The Death Riders, hinting at a partnership brewing between both sides. Moreover, Wheeler Yuta has conducted cryptic talks with Statlander about possibly joining the faction, who can be the equivalent of Mysterio in the future. Should Statlander officially join The Death Riders, it could mark her rise to the next level, similar to how Ripley became a top draw for WWE.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

