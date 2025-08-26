Liv Morgan could return to WWE in a new role, says ex-employee (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is one of the best female wrestlers on WWE's roster currently. Not only is she good in the ring, but she is great on the mic and is extremely popular with the fans. She was headed for a huge summer this year with SummerSlam even taking place in her home state, but an untimely injury disrupted all those plans.
Morgan injured her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on an episode of WWE RAW in the middle of June and hasn't been seen since. Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo recently stated that the former Women's World Champion could return to the promotion in a completely different role.
Russo was speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and he spoke about how Morgan could serve as the General Manager of RAW in place of Adam Pearce. Pearce has been getting frustrated with managing the Red brand of late, given the number of brawls breaking out every week, and could ask Morgan to take over, according to Russo.
"She favors the judgment day, but she puts the girls in a tough match. Now, you've got story. Or Chris, it could be something as simple, he's had enough. Slams the door, picks up his cell phone, calls the number, I need you back here next week. I got a proposition for you. Something. That's what I'm talking I mean guys, please like just throw a monkey wrench in the middle of this. Give us something different. Even if it's for a week." Russo said.
Morgan was in the middle of a storyline with Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day before she got injured. It seemed like the group was about to implode following Perez's arrival, as that created unrest among Liv, Dom, and Raquel, but we didn't get to see the complete story play out before Liv's injury.
