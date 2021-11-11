AEW Full Gear 2021: 5 potential finishes for Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

When AEW President Tony Khan signed Bryan Danielson, he didn't just acquire WWE's best wrestler, he got the best one in the world. Ever since he jumped ship, Danielson has been the most impressive performer in professional wrestling, putting on incredible matches with the likes of Kenny Omega, Minoru Suzuki and Nick Jackson.

Danielson's also left the underdog character behind and has reverted to his American Dragon persona - professional wrestling's answer to prime Royce Gracie.

Miro, on the other hand, experienced a shaky start to life in AEW as Kip Sabian's Best Man. He eventually found his groove as an unstoppable monster and had a remarkable run as TNT Champion. He's also been able to flex his muscles on the microphone and his promos are among the best in the industry.

Danielson and Miro will put on a hard-hitting contest which might just steal the show at Full Gear. The crowd will be fully-invested in this bout and will buy every near fall. Don't be surprised if these two stars put on a match-of-the-year contender.

After all, Bryan Danielson is the best thing going in professional wrestling and Miro is a worthy adversary. With that being said, here are five potential finishes for Bryan Danielson vs. Miro:

#5 Bryan Danielson wins by submission at AEW Full Gear 2021

The ultimate grappler, Bryan Danielson, has forced the majority of his opponents in AEW to submit. He hasn't just focused on getting one hold over and has an arsenal of weapons that he can use to end the match at any time. A submission victory would be the perfect finish to propel him into title contention.

A submission finish could also protect Miro in a manner similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. If he were to pass out in a hold while refusing to give up after a hard-fought battle, the audience would respect him even more.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das