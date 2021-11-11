5 matches that could steal the show at AEW Full Gear 2021

For AEW fans - heck, all wrestling fans - Full Gear 2021 promises to be an unmissable experience of wrestling and storytelling of the highest standards. There have been significant changes to AEW throughout the year following Full Gear 2020, with different champions rising to claim the throne and new faces to test the already stacked roster. Names like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk have emerged as "All-Elite" since and look set to make their Full Gear debuts.

There is no greater example of the effect of time relative to Full Gear than the scheduled battle between Kenny Omega and Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

Last year at Full Gear we saw the former Tag champs collide in the final to the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, where Omega would emerge victoriously and eventually take the title off Jon Moxley.

Likewise, the same tournament is set to culminate once again at Full Gear, as Bryan Danielson takes on Miro in the final. The finalists from last year are face to face for the belt this year, could we see a similar scenario next year?

With Full Gear on the fast approach and such a stacked card sure to deliver on its promise, which battle looks likely to take the moniker "show-stealer" when the night is done?

#5 CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston - A 15-year-old grudge realised in AEW

Not much is left to be said about the fairytale return of CM Punk to professional wrestling when he made his AEW debut. He has spent time since his return on a honeymoon period, testing himself against young prospects in an attempt to acclimate to the contested waters of the AEW rankings. That honeymoon, for all intents and purposes, appears to be at an end.

After a loss to Bryan Danielson in the World Title Eliminator Tournament semi-finals, a riled up Kingston interrupted and berated CM Punk during an interview. The brief yet heated confrontation proved to be the catalyst for a grudge match at Full Gear.

Kingston and Punk laid everything out in the ring when they verbally confronted each other, but very rarely in wrestling is anything solved on the mic, especially when it's a grudge that has grown through time.

Eddie Kingston's knife-sharp way with words and intensity towards Punk brought an edge we had yet to see from the returning hero.We are now set to see two of the top dogs in AEW battle it out and settle their differences once and for all, in a match-up that epitomizes the term "show-stealer".

