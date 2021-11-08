5 potential outcomes of Darby Allin vs MJF at AEW Full Gear 2021

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021 is the main event AEW fans around the world want to see, but not the one they need right now. Two of the brightest young stars in professional wrestling will clash at the pay-per-view in what promises to be a match for the ages.

Since his historic bout against CM Punk at AEW All Out 2021, Darby Allin has run the gauntlet of the Pinnacle. He faced Shawn Spears on Dynamite ten days removed from the Chicago pay-per-view and defeated The Chairman.

He would then team up with Sting to face FTR in a tag team match at the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. At Arthur Ashe Stadium, the dynamic duo would come out on top, besting Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in their own game. Having faced everyone in the stable except Wardlow, the Daredevil is on a crash course heading straight for the leader.

Following a brutal backstage beatdown at the hands of the faction and some phenomenal promos between the pair, Allin is finally set to get his hands on MJF at Full Gear 2021. In this list, let's take a look at five possible outcomes of the match.

#5 A clean finish to MJF vs Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2021

MJF himself said it best - these two men will be nothing short of legends when they're done and dusted. What better way to earmark their first-ever singles encounter inside an AEW ring than to have a clean finish for their bout at Full Gear 2021?

Both men are destined for greatness and for us to see either a Coffin Drop for a pinfall victory or even a Salt of the Earth armbar for a submission victory would be a befitting ending to this incredible matchup.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee