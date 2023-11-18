AEW Full Gear 2023: 3 Last-Minute Predictions

This Saturday, AEW Full Gear is set to take place from Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The card is well stacked with matches carrying huge potential and amazing top talents. The main event will see MJF defending his World Championship against The Switchblade Jay White.

Meanwhile, many predictions and speculations have been made until now for the pay-per-view. However, so much has changed in the week leading to Full Gear this Saturday. Here are three last-minute predictions for the PPV that could very well come true.

#3 Adam Cole will be revealed as 'The Devil'

For the past several weeks, 'The Devil' storyline has been the most intriguing and mysterious occurrence on AEW TV. Ever since a mystery man and a bunch of his thugs attacked Jay White backstage on an episode of Dynamite, it has managed to keep the fans hooked.

After multiple appearances of The Devil on TV, speculations are being made regarding who is behind the mask. In the midst of all the speculated names, Adam Cole seems to be the most likely man behind the devil mask, and his identity could be revealed at Full Gear 2023.

#2 Adam "Edge" Copeland turns heel

This Saturday, Adam "Edge" Copeland is all set to team up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on his best friend, Christian Cage, alongside Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne in a blockbuster trios match.

While Sting's team is expected to win, considering his retirement is close, a major swerve could be pulled by The Rated-R Superstar and he could turn heel to eventually join forces with his best friend, Christian, and reform the iconic tag team.

#1 Ronda Rousey to be revealed as the major AEW signing

Recently, Tony Khan announced that one of the best wrestlers in the world will sign their AEW contract at Full Gear. While speculations have been rampant, from Will Ospreay to Sasha Banks, former WWE women's champion Ronda Rousey made her appearance on Khan's acquired promotion, Ring of Honor.

However, no official announcements have been made until now. Therefore, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion could eventually be revealed as the major signing that Khan mentioned on the X/Twitter recently.

Considering the potential, Full Gear could easily be one of the most memorable PPVs for All Elite Wrestling. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the aforementioned predictions turn out to be true.

