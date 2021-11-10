AEW Full Gear - 5 Possible surprises- Major WWE faction shows up led by former RAW GM, Unexpected industry-changing heel turn  

AEW Full Gear is ground zero and potentially the site for the most exciting pay-per-view of the year. Yes, the matches are guaranteed to be excellent, but much like All Out, this show too could be loaded with surprises.

#5 Eric Bischoff shows up at AEW Full Gear to take the fight to Tony Khan

Do pay close attention to this one, because this one surprise will spin off into several others. As we know, Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff have been engaged in a war of words. Both men have taken shots at one another, and one has to wonder, like with anything in pro wrestling, whether it's a shoot or a work.

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff



I asked him to lay it in...and he DID.



The new Something I'll always be thankful for is the opportunity to work with my son during the lead up to Turning Point 2011.I asked him to lay it in...and he DID.The new @83Weeks is available now, ad-free + video, only on AdFreeShows.com Something I'll always be thankful for is the opportunity to work with my son during the lead up to Turning Point 2011.I asked him to lay it in...and he DID.The new @83Weeks is available now, ad-free + video, only on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/JYo7cHj7QO

Vince Russo shed some light on this during a recent Sportskeeda appearance:

"I guarantee you, it's going to be a match and Tony Khan is going to go over. Eric Bischoff is way, way, way too smart to piss off Tony Khan and piss away that potential payday. He's way too smart for this. Everybody's buying into this and I'm like come on, this is 100% a work," said Vince Russo.

Could Eric Bischoff show up at AEW Full Gear to kick off the most realistic angle since the nWo?

Flanked with two soldiers on either side, this debut at AEW Full Gear could remind the world that there's another promotion nipping at WWE's heels.

And who better to lead the charge than the man who actually beat Vince McMahon? The one and only, Eric Bischoff!

