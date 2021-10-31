WWE veteran predicts that AEW President Tony Khan will wrestle a Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently gave his take on the back and forth between Eric Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan on social media. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he stated that Khan and Bischoff's beef was actually a work.

Russo went on to make the bold prediction that the two could end up wrestling each other in AEW, also predicting who would win the match if it happens:

"We were doing the show today and my co-host said, 'But Vince, why would Tony allow this to happen? Eric's making a fool out of him, why would Tony allow this to go down?' and you know why? Because he's going to go over in the match. That's the trade-off. This will be an angle so Eric's going to be paid for many weeks, if he gets into an angle with Tony. I guarantee you, it's going to be a match and Tony Khan is going to go over. Eric Bischoff is way, way, way too smart to piss off Tony Khan and piss away that potential payday. He's way too smart for this. Everybody's buying into this and I'm like come on, this is 100% a work," said Vince Russo.

Eric Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan have been going back and forth on social media

Eric Bischoff has recently slammed Tony Khan's comments on beating SmackDown in the demo during the half an hour the Blue brand went head-to-head with Rampage.

Bischoff said that AEW is not a true competition to WWE, unlike WCW was in the 90s. He also took issue with Khan, seemingly comparing himself to Ted Turner.

The AEW President responded to Bischoff's initial comments, calling them "laughable". He reminded Eric Bischoff that he was the one who had challenged Vince McMahon to a fight on WCW television.

