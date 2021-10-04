AEW Full Gear currently outselling WWE Survivor Series - Reports

As per the latest reports, AEW's fourth PPV of the year, Full Gear has sold more tickets than WWE's major fall event, Survivor Series. Wrestling fans are stunned and equally fascinated with this news, as they never would have expected an outcome.

Survivor Series will be held on November 21st at the Barclays Center, one of the major venues that usually hosts WWE's biggest PPVs. While the arena typically sells their WWE tickets instantly, they still have lots of tickets to sell right now. Meanwhile, AEW will host its Full Gear show on November 13th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to WrestleTix, AEW has already sold approximately 9,000 tickets for their show. The venue has a capacity of around 10,200, and this number might increase if the promotion decides to open up the rest of the upper deck. As for WWE, they have only sold around 6,000 tickets so far; based on these numbers, AEW is clearly leading the way.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

November 13, 2021 – 6:30 PM

Target Center, Minneapolis MN



Available Tickets => 1,640

Current setup/capacity => 10,226



Floor/100s are gone for individual event. Plenty of upper deck remain. 8K tickets sold.



More: AEW Full GearNovember 13, 2021 – 6:30 PMTarget Center, Minneapolis MNAvailable Tickets => 1,640Current setup/capacity => 10,226Floor/100s are gone for individual event. Plenty of upper deck remain. 8K tickets sold.More: patreon.com/WrestleTix AEW Full Gear

November 13, 2021 – 6:30 PM

Target Center, Minneapolis MN



Available Tickets => 1,640

Current setup/capacity => 10,226



Floor/100s are gone for individual event. Plenty of upper deck remain. 8K tickets sold.



More: patreon.com/WrestleTix https://t.co/kWcHkMV2sU

Why is AEW outselling WWE?

One of the concerning issues that fans have pointed out regarding WWE tickets for Survivor Series is that the best seats in the venue are severely overpriced. Sections containing ringside seats and the first floor are the best seats for a show, but they come at a steep price.

On the other hand, when one compares those prices with AEW, it is safe to say that there is a drastic gap between the prices of both shows.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON In January 2020 if you were told an AEW PPV show in Minneapolis would be outselling a WWE big four event at the Barclays Center a week later, what would the reaction be? And what would it be in October 2021? In January 2020 if you were told an AEW PPV show in Minneapolis would be outselling a WWE big four event at the Barclays Center a week later, what would the reaction be? And what would it be in October 2021?

Eventually, both shows will probably end up selling out, or at least 90% of the seats will be purchased. But the real concern for WWE is that they are not used to these scenarios because the company has high expectations for its major pay-per-views. As a result, WWE might not have been expecting any difficulty with the ticket sales for Survivor Series.

Also Read

With this in mind, WWE must have noticed AEW's fast growth, as the promotion is now selling tickets at a much faster rate than WWE, based on the comparison between Full Gear and Survivor Series.

What do you think about this report? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far