AEW Full Gear venue and location announced

AEW Full Gear is heading to Minneapolis.

This morning, All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Full Gear would take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, November 13.

The location has been rumored for the last couple of weeks after the company announced that Full Gear was moving from November 6 to the 13. This was done so as not to compete with the UFC's big pay-per-view event that's taking place in Madison Square Garden on the same night.

AEW tweeted the following announcement earlier this afternoon:

"#AEW comes to Minneapolis for #AEWFullGear LIVE on Pay-Per_view Saturday November 13th at the @TargetCenterMN! Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) and go on sale THIS Friday (10/1) at 11 am Eastern/10 am Central at AEWTIX.com!"

What will be the main event of AEW Full Gear 2021?

All Elite Wrestling is looking to make Minneapolis a destination event for AEW Full Gear weekend. Last week, it was announced that the company would also have a live episode of AEW Rampage in the same building on Friday night, November 12.

While not confirmed, fans are anticipating the long-awaited AEW World Title match between Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page to headline this pay-per-view event.

Page hasn't been on AEW television in a little over a month as he was written off due to his wife giving birth to their first child. While no one knows for sure when Page will return, rumblings suggest he could make his return this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite in Rochester, New York.

Whatever headlines AEW Full Gear, you can expect a tremendous amount of star power all over the card as the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Adam Cole should all be in action on the pay-per-view.

What do you think of AEW Full Gear's new location? Are you disappointed that the pay-per-view will no longer be in St. Louis? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

