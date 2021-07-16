AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 sees massive upswing in ratings

AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 reportedly drew 1.025 million viewers to touch the million viewer mark for the fourth time this year. This was the first AEW Dynamite episode to cross 1 million viewers since the May 5 episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

AEW: 1.025 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) July 15, 2021

Last week's AEW Road Rager did 871,000 viewers and a 0.33 in the key 18-49 demographic. This week's show did 0.40 in the key demo and total viewers saw a jump of nearly 20% making this one of the most successful episodes for AEW this year. The most interesting part of the ratings was that AEW beat WWE Raw in the key demo ratings, much to everyone's surprise.

AEW Dynamite tops 1 million live and same night viewers last night (1.025M). Tops Raw's 18-49 male demo. Also 0.40 adult 18-49 demo. More at https://t.co/b30cDz6YY1 later. #AEWDynamite — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) July 15, 2021

Improved ratings have been coming for AEW. Live crowds have added a lot more energy to their shows and the company has been packing shows to the brim from both, an in-ring perspective and storytelling-wise. AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 was headlined by the first ever coffin match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page and Tony Khan will be delighted with the ratings on an episode headlined by one of AEW's homegrown stars.

Can AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 keep up with the ratings?

Fyter Fest Night 2 already has big matches announced

AEW wasted no time in setting up next week's show, announcing 4 matches during Fyter Fest Night 1 itself, including two title matches.

Lance Archer and Jon Moxley will battle in a Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship once again, an identical match from their first at Wrestle Kingdom 14 inside Tokyo Dome where Moxley first won the title.

Jon Moxley makes fifth IWGP US defence; Lance Archer awaits in Dallas July 14https://t.co/fsXpDqB0qv#njpw #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DblPBfCNBH — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 16, 2021

Dr. Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose (accompanied by Vickie Guerrero). Baker will face an uphill task as Vickie will try and secure the win for her client by any means necessary.

Nyla Rose vs Britt Baker for the Women's Championship is set for Fyter Fest. #AEWDynamite — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 27, 2021

Shawn Spears and Chris Jericho will face each other off in the first of the four Labors of Jericho, however, only The Chairman will be allowed to use chairs as per the stipulation set by MJF. The final announced match will see Orange Cassidy take on The Blade.

We will also see the advancement of The Elite vs Dark Order and the Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes storylines. AEW is definitely doing a great job with maintaining intrigue and excitement heading into their shows every week.

