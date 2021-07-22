AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Results: WWE legend debuts, 2 title matches, Huge title change

Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest did not disappoint. Along with two massive title matches, we also got the AEW debut of a pro wrestling legend. We also saw Darby Allin in action following the hellacious Coffin match last week as well as the announcement of the second Labour of Jericho to take place next week.

Read on for full results of AEW Fyter Fest Night 2.

Chris Jericho vs Shawn Spears (kicked off AEW Fyter Fest Night 2)

Chair shot + C4 not enough to end @IAmJericho.



The second night of AEW Fyter Fest kicked off with Chris Jericho facing Shawn Spears in the first Labour Of Jericho. The stipulation said that Le Champion couldn't use a chair while Spears could. The match started with Jericho quickly taking down Shawn Spears with a clothesline. He went for a springboard dropkick but had a chair thrown in his face

Spears then focused his attack on Jericho's arm for a bit. Chris Jericho climbed up to the top turnbuckle but Spears quickly met him there and hit him with an overhead throw onto the mat. Spears then took Jericho's arm and smashed it into the ring post. He followed it up with a running shot to Jericho's arm with a steel chair.

The leader of the Inner Circle came back with the 10-count punches in the corner. Spears hit back with a modified piledriver for a two-count before going out to grab another steel chair. Spears smashed Jericho across the back before teasing a shot to the head. Jericho grabbed Spears by the legs and locked in the Liontamer.

Tully Blanchard got onto the apron and distracted the referee. Spears tapped while the ref had her back turned. Sammy Guevara came out and drove Tully back. Spears then hit Jericho with the steel chair to break the hold. Spears followed it up with a C4 for a near fall.

Spears went to finish Jericho off and the latter sent him crashing into a steel chair set up in the corner. He quickly followed it up with the Judas Effect and pinned Spears.

Result: Chris Jericho def. Shawn Spears

Grade: B

MJF was not happy with Jericho's win and warned him that any outside interference in the remaining Labours of Jericho would mean their deal was off. He then announced that Jericho's next match would be a No DQ match against death match specialist, Nick Gage, at AEW Fight for the Fallen.

