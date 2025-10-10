AEW made a major mistake with Darby Allin on Dynamite!

Darby Allin has been a prominent fixture on AEW television in recent memory. Ever since the face-painted star returned to the Jacksonville-based, he has been embroiled in a feud with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Amidst one of the top programs for the company, Tony Khan and his regime made a major mistake with Allin on this week's edition of Dynamite.Darby Allin's feud has been a top program on AEW televisionDarby Allin had been absent from AEW television to go on a daunting expedition to climb Mount Everest. Upon successfully completing the goal, Allin returned at the All In Texas event to neutralize the threat of The Death Riders in Jon Moxley's main event match against Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, which Page won. Since then, Moxley and Allin have been embroiled in a heated program. From weekly encounters to a hellicious Coffin match at All Out 2025 and Allin almost setting his rival on fire, the storyline has been a top attraction for the Jacksonville-based promotion.AEW's booking for Darby Allin made him look weak on DynamiteAmidst the program garnering major attention, AEW made a massive mistake with Allin. On the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday episode, Allin got into an altercation with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders following the end of the match between Orange Cassidy and Pac. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion was about to fire and throw a Molotov cocktail at his foes, only to be tackled by a security guard and escorted from the scene. For a superstar who has been presented as a relentless force, it made him look extremely weak heading into another match with The Purveyor of Violence. Moreover, it also diminished his death-defying persona that made him one of the top homegrown attractions for All Elite Wrestling.A hard-fought win over Jon Moxley would mark his redemption As announced, Darby Allin will square off against Jon Moxley again at the upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream. However, it will be an 'I Quit' match this time. AEW can fix their mistake by having Allin deliver one of the most gruesome matches with his daredevil moves, hardcore style, and completely pulverize Moxley, leaving him beaten and battered. The scene could be more heinous than what it was at All Out 2025 to end their captivating rivalry, with Allin garnering the spotlight. Moreover, the company should book him to win the match after losing to Moxley to gain tremendous momentum and head on to more significant programs like pursuing the AEW World Championship.