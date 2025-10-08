  • home icon
Top star almost sets Death Riders on fire on AEW Dynamite; security stops him at the last second

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 08, 2025 04:01 GMT
The Death Riders cannot get rid of a top star
The Death Riders cannot get rid of a top star [Image Credit: Claudio Castagnoli's X]

A former AEW champion tried to set the Death Riders on fire during tonight's Dynamite. Darby Allin, one of the most daredevil stars on the show, was going to perform an unthinkable task on the flagship show. He and Jon Moxley have been competing against each other for many months now. They will face each other at WrestleDream in an 'I Quit' contest.

This wasn't the first time the former TNT Champion had used fire in AEW. He has occasionally used a flamethrower. At All Out: Toronto, he set fire to Jon Moxley after their coffin contest. Fortunately, it was extinguished immediately, and no harm was done to the former AEW World Champion.

On tonight's Dynamite, Pac and Orange Cassidy battled in the main event. Due to Darby Allin's help, Freshly Squeezed picked up the victory. Later, the Death Riders chased him. Shockingly, the Relentless star was about to fire and throw a Molotov cocktail at the Death Riders, but the security tackled him and avoided a major disaster.

The former TNT Champion has been performing breathtaking stunts throughout his tenure. Despite being hurt multiple times, he comes back stronger.

While speaking on Story Time, veteran Dutch Mantell expressed concern that Darby Allin might hurt himself while participating in any spots.

"I've seen him do some things from ladders and high places and going through this and that and the other, I mean, he does some hardcore stuff, and you know you can look at it and say "Damn, that was tough." But his body is really reacting to it, and I hope he doesn't get hurt," he said.

It will be interesting to see what goes down at WrestleDream when Jon Moxley and Darby Allin collide.

Edited by Angana Roy
