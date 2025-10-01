Dutch Mantell, while discussing the wrestling style of a 3-time AEW champion, said that the star could get injured soon from consistently doing hardcore stuff.
Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has been in the industry for over 50 years, taking on various roles, including active wrestler, manager, and booker. Mantell is best known for his time as a wrestler in WCW and as a manager in WWE. As of today, Mantell is retired and focused on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell. In a recent edition of the same, the 75-year-old discussed the wrestling style of 3-time AEW Champion Darby Allin.
Allin, a former two-time TNT champion and one-time Tag Team Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion, is known for executing high-risk maneuvers in the ring and his willingness to push limits. Addressing this, Mantell said that if Allin continues this way, he'll get hurt.
"So, Darby Allin, if he keeps working like he's been working...I give him a couple more years, and he's really going to get hurt. There's no way he can't get hurt. I mean, he does some really crazy stuff, but you can only do that for so long because your body says, "Nope, not doing it anymore." And I hope he's okay, but I've seen him do some things from ladders and high places and going through this and that and the other, I mean, he does some hardcore stuff, and you know you can look at it and say "Damn, that was tough." But his body is really reacting to it, and I hope he doesn't get hurt," said Mantell.
Dutch Mantell says Darby Allin cannot replace Sting in AEW
In another part of the same edition of Story Time, Mantell, while replying to a fan who asked if he thought Darby Allin could replace the legendary Sting in AEW, said that he does not believe he can.
"I don't think so," said Mantell
For those who don't know, Sting and Allin shared a mentor-protege type relationship in the Jacksonville-based promotion and even won the AEW World Tag Team Championships once. The alliance ended when the Icon retired from wrestling in 2024.
