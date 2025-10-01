3-time AEW champion cannot replace Sting, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran, while discussing a former 3-time AEW champion, claimed that the star cannot replace the legendary Sting.

The star in question is Darby Allin, who is a former 2-time TNT champion and one-time World Tag Team Champion with Sting in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Daredevil was absent from promotion for about 5 months as he went on his expedition to climb MT Everest, before returning at All In 2025, where he helped Hangman Page win the AEW World Championship against long-time rival Jon Moxley, with whom he has been in a feud ever since. Darby also had a mentor-protege relationship with Sting during the Icon's time in Tony Khan's promotion. While one might expect Allin to fill the void Sting left with his own enigmatic energy, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell disagrees.

On a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran replied to a fan's question about whether Allin could replace Sting, and Mantell said no.

"I don't think so," said Mantell

Dutch Mantell says fans will switch from WWE to AEW if Saudi Arabia takes over

In a separate episode of his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell discussed WWE and parent company TKO's decision to host WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, and more specifically, the growing speculation that if the partnership between the country and TKO continues, the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia might potentially acquire WWE from them. The veteran believes that if that happens, the sports entertainment juggernaut will lose audience loyalty, as fans will switch to All Elite Wrestling.

"Well, I think is I’m gonna forecast this. If it’s taken over by the Saudi Arabians, I think that really, more than anything else, helps AEW. Just because of people getting mad. I’m not supporting them because wrestling, hey, let’s face it, it’s an American invention. I think a lot of people just say, ‘No, I’m done with it. Completely done.’ That will help AEW more than anything," said Mantell. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

It is worth noting that WWE's decision to hold WM 43 in Saudi Arabia has gathered its share of critics. Only time will reveal how this story develops.

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

