  3-time AEW champion challenges Jon Moxley to a huge I Quit match

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Sep 25, 2025 02:58 GMT
Jon Moxley challenged to a huge match (Image via X/@AEW)
AEW star Darby Allin embodies the spirit of never giving up, and it shows in his wrestling style. One of the promotion's four pillars, Allin has risen to be a top star in the company and always provides the fans with top-class entertainment with his daredevil style of wrestling.

The three-time Champion has been embroiled in a rivalry with Jon Moxley for what seems like forever now, and it doesn't look like he's done with the former AEW World Champion. The two wrestled it out in a brutal Coffin Match at All Out, which Moxley won, thanks to some help from a returning Pac.

However, Darby would have the last laugh on the night as he'd end up setting Mox on fire. He closed out tonight's Dynamite as he came out with a flame thrower to fend off the Death Riders and also challenged Moxley to an 'I Quit' match at next month's WrestleDream.

AEW Champion refuses to join the Death Riders before Darby Allin's challenge

Kris Statlander recently won the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time in her career at All Out 2025. The 30-year-old defeated Jamie Hayter, Thekla, and Toni Storm, whom she pinned to seal her victory. She proceeded to have her first title defense tonight at Dynamite, where she overcame Mina Shirakawa in the main event with relative ease.

Following her match, the Death Riders came out to the ring to congratulate her and seemingly add her to their ranks. She had been hinting at joining Moxley's group, but ultimately refused to join hands with them. She hugged Wheeler Yuta to draw him into a false sense of security before hitting him with a clothesline, signalling her refusal to join the group.

She would then flip Jon Moxley off right in his face before running away from the ring with her belt and Harley Cameron, thus ending the speculation of her joining the Death Riders.

Faiz Ahmed

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
