Major AEW title reign ended after 217 days at All Out 2025

The AEW All Out 2025 event became the site of the end of one of the most captivating title reigns of the modern era. On the other hand, it saw the coronation of a new champion, who tasted that title for the first time in their career.At the All Out 2025 event, Toni Storm was scheduled to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander in a four-way match. The Hollywood Starlet had the odds stacked against her with only a 25% chance of winning. Yet, she was able to hold her own throughout the entire match.The match was a back-and-forth showdown and a classic display of four different in-ring styles inside the squared circle. From multiple pinfalls to counterattacks, they delivered one of the most compelling matches on the entire All Out 2025 card.As the bout came towards its end, Jamie Hayter and Thekla were taken out of the equation, while Toni Storm and Kris Statlander were inside the ring. The champion attempted to hit her finisher, Storm Zero; however, Statlander managed to reverse the move and roll her up for a surprise pinfall that gave her the victory.With that, Kris Statlander became the new AEW Women's World Champion, winning her first-ever world title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. On the other hand, The Timeless One was left completely speechless, and the shock was very much evident on her face.Kris Statlander had always been one of the formidable forces in the AEW women's division. Her raw power and strength led her to become the TBS Champion in 2023, and she had an incredible title reign.Moreover, with her victory at All Out, Statlander has become the first woman to win both All Elite Wrestling women's titles in the company. So it will be interesting to see her usher in her title reign on television moving forward.