Major AEW title reign ended after 217 days at All Out 2025

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 20, 2025 22:39 GMT
AEW All Out 2025 (Image via AEW
AEW All Out 2025 (Image via AEW's X)

The AEW All Out 2025 event became the site of the end of one of the most captivating title reigns of the modern era. On the other hand, it saw the coronation of a new champion, who tasted that title for the first time in their career.

Ad

At the All Out 2025 event, Toni Storm was scheduled to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander in a four-way match. The Hollywood Starlet had the odds stacked against her with only a 25% chance of winning. Yet, she was able to hold her own throughout the entire match.

The match was a back-and-forth showdown and a classic display of four different in-ring styles inside the squared circle. From multiple pinfalls to counterattacks, they delivered one of the most compelling matches on the entire All Out 2025 card.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As the bout came towards its end, Jamie Hayter and Thekla were taken out of the equation, while Toni Storm and Kris Statlander were inside the ring. The champion attempted to hit her finisher, Storm Zero; however, Statlander managed to reverse the move and roll her up for a surprise pinfall that gave her the victory.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

With that, Kris Statlander became the new AEW Women's World Champion, winning her first-ever world title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. On the other hand, The Timeless One was left completely speechless, and the shock was very much evident on her face.

Ad
Ad

Kris Statlander had always been one of the formidable forces in the AEW women's division. Her raw power and strength led her to become the TBS Champion in 2023, and she had an incredible title reign.

Moreover, with her victory at All Out, Statlander has become the first woman to win both All Elite Wrestling women's titles in the company. So it will be interesting to see her usher in her title reign on television moving forward.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications