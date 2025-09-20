  • home icon
Top AEW star shockingly sets Jon Moxley on fire at All Out; Security forced to intervene

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 20, 2025 23:37 GMT
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website and X Account]
Jon Moxley is a 4-time AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website and X Account]

Jon Moxley has just been set on fire tonight during AEW All Out 2025 following his brutal match. He was attacked backstage, and this forced the security team to intervene.

Earlier on in the pay-per-view, Moxley took on Darby Allin in a Coffin match. Calling this match violent would be an understatement, as both men wanted to dish out as much pain to one another as they could. The leader of the Death Riders was able to escape with a win after PAC made his shocking return from injury. They put Allin inside the coffin and carried him out of the venue.

Later on backstage, the Purveyor of Violence gathered with his stablemates after they got the upper hand over Allin. The rest of the group left the arena via their pickup truck, but Mox stayed behind. To his surprise, Darby took advantage of this and popped out of the coffin at the opportune moment, blindsiding Jon Moxley with a metal rod.

He then put the former AEW World Champion inside a body bag and zipped this shut. He was thinking of battering Moxley with the metal rod, but instead grabbed a spray can with fluids and then used this to set him on fire. The backstage staff immediately ran out with a fire extinguisher, while the security team pulled Darby Allin away.

Darby Allin may have lost another match against Jon Moxley earlier tonight, but this war is far from over. He has yet to back down despite being at a constant disadvantage. The Death Riders left their leader vulnerable for a moment, and he took the chance to pounce on this and almost cause irreparable damage. It remains to be seen how the faction will retaliate after this moment. This could lead to the feud kicking up another gear.

